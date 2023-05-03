Gwyneth Paltrow calls Ben Affleck 'technically excellent' at sex

On Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, she compared exes Affleck and Brad Pitt on their kissing, acting, and sex: "I can't believe my daughter is listening to this."

Ben Affleck now has a sexy accolade to place next to his pair of Oscars.

Academy Award–winning actress and recent skiing accident courtroom star Gwyneth Paltrow joined Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast this week for a candid interview about her famous exes Affleck and Brad Pitt — and like the steamy memories she shared, the tea she spilled was piping hot.

Cooper prompted Paltrow to play a game comparing Affleck and Pitt in a number of categories, asking her to name the better dresser (Pitt), romantic (Pitt), comedian (Affleck), arguer (Affleck), kisser (tied), and, of course, who was better at sex.

"That's really hard, because Brad was like the sort of 'major chemistry, love of your life' at the time, and then Ben was like technically excellent," she said, adding, "I can't believe my daughter is listening to this."

Finally, Cooper asked Paltrow to declare the better actor of the two.

"They're both so talented," she said. "I feel like — and Ben is a great writer and director — but I guess I'd probably have to say, acting alone, Brad. If you think of all the really different roles he's done… Ben is great too. They're both great."

Ben Afleck and Gwyneth Paltrow Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow | Credit: Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Paltrow was engaged to Pitt in a relationship that lasted from 1994-1997. She began dating Affleck — her Shakespeare in Love costar — in 1997 before the pair split in 1999. They rekindled their romance during production of the 2000 film Bounce before splitting for good.

Pitt went on to have several high-profile relationships, including with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, with the latter accusing him of abuse (an allegation he has denied).

Following his relationship with Paltrow, Affleck got engaged to Jennifer Lopez in the early 2000s, though they also broke up; however, they eventually married in 2022.

Listen to Paltrow discuss her exes Affleck and Pitt at around the 17-minute mark in the Call Her Daddy podcast episode above.

