Guy Fieri surprises Kristen Stewart and agrees to officiate her wedding

The actress said she wanted a "sweet, sweet spiky-headed man" to do the honors on the big day, and Fieri answered the call.

Kristen Stewart's walk down the aisle just more flavorful.

While promoting her critically acclaimed film Spencer earlier this week, the actress announced on The Howard Stern Show that she was engaged to her long-time girlfriend Dylan Meyer. But there was more to her reveal than just a cute proposal story. Stewart also said she wanted a certain "sweet, sweet spiky-headed man" to do the honors on the big day.

Well, Guy Fieri accepted the call during a Thursday morning interview on the fourth hour of Today, where Stewart was surprised by a video message from the Diners, Drive-ins and Dives star.

"Hey Kristen, Guy Fieri here, and I heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet spikey-haired officiant for your wedding," Fieri said in his pre-taped message. "I'm all in!"

"Oh my god," Stewart said, reacting in complete surprise. "Is he joking?"

Fieri took to Twitter to assure the star that he was not joking, sharing the video from the interview and writing, "Oh, that offer is legit!" with a crying-laughing emoji.

Ever the matchmaker, host Hoda Kotb needed to make sure that Stewart was serious about wanting Fieri to officiate. "Absolutely!" Stewart replied almost immediately, before getting excited. "Do you know where he lives? What's his address? Does he live in L.A.? We should talk about this."

Stewart originally told Stern that the couple was thinking about doing the ceremony themselves, but then threw out that "Guy Fieri from the Food Network officiates a lot of gay weddings." (And she's right — back in 2015, the celebrity chef officiated a mass wedding for 101 gay couples in Miami during the annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival.)

"The idea of that man — that sweet, sweet spikey-headed man — coming to our wedding and officiating it, it just makes me laugh so much," she admitted.

Stewart and Meyer, who is a screenwriter, met on a movie set seven years ago and officially announced their relationship in October 2019 via Instagram, when Meyer posted a photo of the two kissing with the caption "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police."