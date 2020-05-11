Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to compete in live nacho-making contest

Ten bucks on Murray.

Restauranter Guy Fieri and actor Bill Murray are going head to head to determine who can make the best nachos.

"The Nacho Average Showdown" is live event to raise money for Fieri's Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF), which gives financial assistance to employees impacted by the coronavirus shutdown. The Fund provides restaurant workers with $500 grants with 100 percent of donations going directly to RERF. About 8 million restaurant workers are currently unemployed.

The quest for nacho flavortown will stream on Food Network's Facebook page on May 15 at 5 p.m. ET. Carla Hall will host and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and actor Terry Crews will judge. Fieri and Murray's sons Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray will also do battle.

"My entire career has been in the restaurant business," Fieri said. "From bussing tables to flambé captain to dishwasher to chef... I have done it all. I've also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who've dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you've ever met... the heartbeats of their communities. But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most... right now."

Murray may not be in the restaurant industry, but he’s known to sometimes surprise service staff at random bars by helping make and serve drinks — including at his son's bar, 21 Greenpoint, back in 2016.

Tostitos will sponsor the event and is presumably the brand of tortilla chips used to make all of the nachos, thus giving each of the event's competitors an equal disadvantage.

Related content: