Guardians of the Galaxy star Michael Rooker has been fighting a real-life battle here on Earth.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the actor told fans that he's beaten COVID-19 after an "epic battle" with the illness.

"If y’all aint figured it out by now why I’ve been isolating in this crazy awesome Airstream of mine, let me help y’all out by saying I’ve been fighting off COVID-19," Rooker wrote. "I have to let y’all know it has been quite a battle. And as in any war, ALL is fair. And IN the middle of this epic battle I’ve come to the conclusion that there aint a whole heck of a lot one can do externally, to fight off COVID-19 once it has gotten into your body."

The 65-year-old, who played Yondu in the 2014 Marvel movie and its sequel, attached a photo of his negative coronavirus test from the same day. He also said he didn't take any extra medicines or supplements while fighting the illness.

"I was either feeling like crap, or pretty dang good, semi human in fact. So, just so y’all know the end result of all those daily battles has come to an end," he wrote. "My body has won the WAR! Covid put up a pretty good fight... but bottom line, it ended up getting its ass knocked out! buy my immune system.

1,2, punch to the head, 2 body shots and a left hook right upper-cut combination."

Rooker, who's also known for starring on The Walking Dead, is slated to appear in Fast & Furious 9 and James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021.

Recently, celebrities like Tiffany Haddish and Alyssa Milano have described their experience after testing positive for COVID-19. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson announced that he and his family had coronavirus, calling the diagnoses “one of the most challenging and difficult” things they’ve ever had to experience. He also encouraged fans to wear masks and be careful about hosting gatherings.

