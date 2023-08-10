The musician gave a wild interview in which she called her relationship with Musk "the best internship ever" and said her toddler daughter "likes industrial shipping."

Grimes (metaphorically) raised her Met Gala sword to former partner Elon Musk's views on personal pronouns and trans people.

"I don't want to talk about this too much," the Canadian recording artist told Wired magazine when asked about some of her children's father's views on social issues, following an estrangement controversy involving Musk's trans daughter from a prior marriage and his publicized views on gender identity. "But take the trans thing. After that, we had a big, long conversation. I was like, 'I want to dissect why you're so stressed about this.'"

The 35-year-old "Flesh Without Blood" performer said that investigating the Twitter/X leader's views helps her "get to the heart of what other people's issues are," and attributed it all to a toxic "über guy situation."

Elon Musk and Grimes Elon Musk and Grimes | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

"And it came down to pretty much every way that you transition can cause fertility issues. I was like, OK, you don't hate trans people, you hate woke culture. I get that it can be annoying, and you have concerns about the fertility thing. So let's figure it out, because there's a lot of fertility tech that could be innovated that would help trans people have kids, which would be great and would solve a lot of problems," Grimes continued, adding that she's "probably not" a woke person, either. "He's just on Twitter, and he's unhappy with woke people, and the arguments happened."

Speaking about her romantic entanglement with Musk (with whom she shares two children, toddler daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk and three-year-old son X Æ A-12), Grimes admitted that she "learned from him," but classified their relationship in a peculiar way. She called their romance "the best internship ever," and said she knows "people don't like talking about Elon, but it was incredible to be right there watching all that SpaceX stuff happen. That's a master class in leadership and engineering and makes you understand how rare it is to have a leader of that quality."

In turn, she said Musk learned "to have more fun" after she tried "to soften him up" and "to build family culture" as they co-parent their children.

Grimes also shared insights into her kids' lives. "We had to stop giving [X Æ A-12] toys, because if they're not anatomically correct, he gets upset. He's a little engineer, for sure. But his obsession with space is bordering on, 'Is this healthy?' When X saw Starship blow up, he had, like, a three-day PTSD meltdown. Every hour, he was waking up and going, 'Starship …' and I had to rub his back."

She also spoke about Exa, calling her "a little engineer" who "likes industrial shipping."

EW has reached out to Musk for comment.

Subscribe to EW's Quick Drag podcast for recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including reactions from the cast, special guests, and more.