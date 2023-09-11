Grimes is addressing an incendiary social media post she recently shared accusing Tesla CEO Elon Musk of not letting her see one of the children they share.

The pop star's now-deleted post also took aim at Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive who shares twins with Musk. In the post, Grimes accused Zilis of hiding the twins from her and claimed that the "situation [is] utterly ripping my family apart." In a new post on Sunday, she wrote that while she would "prefer to not breathe any more life into this current press cycle," she wants to "de-escalate the narrative."

"I spoke with Shivon at length finally, which was long overdue," she explained. "This wasn't her fault, plz don't be angry at her! We respect each other a lot and we're excited to become friends and have the kids grow up together."

Grimes, Elon Musk Grimes; Elon Musk | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Controversy was stirred when Walter Isaacson, author of Musk's upcoming biography, recently shared the first photos of Azure and Strider, Zilis' twins with Musk.

Grimes responded to Isaacson's photos with the now-deleted post: "Tell Shivon to unblock me and tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer. I have never even been allowed to see a photo of these children until this moment, despite the situation utterly ripping my family apart." (In addition to a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, Grimes shares two boys with Musk: X Æ A-Xii and Techno Mechanicus, the latter of whom was only recently revealed by Isaacson. It's unclear which boy she was referring to in the tweet.)

While Grimes didn't specifically address her claim that Musk wouldn't let her see one of her sons, she apologized for the deleted post. "As u can imagine, that was a very gut level reaction to a thing that has been very hard for me," she wrote. "Communication about the twins wasn't handled super well in the past, but I now totally understand what happened and totally forgive the situation."

She continued, "Women are so often pitted against each other. Speaking with Shivon, it's very evident she's an amazing human and we both just want what's best for our kids."

Replying to the post, Zilis thanked Grimes for "taking the time to really connect and understand each other," adding, "I can't wait for kiddo play date."

Grimes also confirmed the birth of Techno Mechanicus for herself. She concluded her message by writing, "I wish I could show u how cute little Techno is but my priority rn is keeping my babies out of the public eye."

