Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo thanks doctors and nurses dealing with coronavirus

Ellen Pompeo may not be a doctor in real life, but she's taking the time to make sure that actual doctors, nurses, and anyone else dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is getting the thanks they deserve.

On Friday, the Grey's Anatomy star took to Instagram to share a video message of support for all healthcare workers in the time of COVID-19.

"This is my nurses and doctors and all the health-care workers appreciation post," Pompeo says in the video. "Many of us have the privilege to self-quarantine and isolate and try to stay healthy, and none of you have that privilege. You all have to be on the front lines of this thing and what is certainly bad now but will most definitely get worse in the next couple of weeks. So this is just from me and my family to all of you to say thank you. We appreciate you, we love you. Stay safe. Nurses rock, doctors rock, and anyone who works in a hospital or the health-care industry, you rock."

Earlier this week it was announced that Grey's Anatomy was the latest show to halt production over the spread of the coronavirus.

ABC released the letter that was sent to the cast and crew, which announces that "out of an abundance of caution," production on the hit series will be postponed, effective immediately, for "at least two weeks." As the letter states, they're "waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves." The decision was made after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti suggested people avoid gatherings of 50 or more people.

