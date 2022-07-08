Itzin portrayed President Charles Logan on the Fox thriller. Producer Jon Cassar remembered him as an "all around great guy."

24 actr Gregory Itzin has died at age 74.

The actor's manager, Lisa Gallant, confirmed the news Friday, adding that Itzin died from complications that arose during an emergency surgery. He previously had a heart attack on stage during a 2015 performance as William Shakespeare's Falstaff.

Emmy-winning 24 producer Jon Cassar remembered Itzin on Twitter, writing about his bond with the performer Friday in a post commemorating the star's life.

"He was one of the most talented actors I had the honor to work with," Cassar tweeted, "but more than that he was an all around great guy. He'll be missed by his 24 family who had nothing but love & respect for him. You made your mark, now Rest In Peace friend."

Itzin played Charles Logan, who served as the Vice President of the United States in the beloved Fox thriller series. His character was later sworn in as President of the U.S. after his predecessor, John Keeler (Geoff Pierson), was injured in a terrorist attack.

The star regularly made clear his passion for the series and the character. In 2006, he even submitted a lengthy poem to EW that he wrote about the project.

Gregory Itzin Actor Gregory Itzin | Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Itzin's son, Wilke, also posted about his father's death on Instagram.

"It is hard to put into words the life of a man lived to its fullest. My dad was known in the world as a phenomenal actor with a body of work that would trump most famous actors resumes," he wrote. "But what many people truly knew him for was his incredible performances on the stage. I remember watching him in the one man show ' ship wrecked' by Donald Margulies and being blown away, in awe that the man on stage was my dad. He was in love with the theater, and even on his dying breath he could recite Shakespeare like he made the words up himself."

In addition to his work on 24, Itzin portrayed several different characters on various Star Trek franchise installments over the years, including roles on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise. He had other significant roles on television series such as Strip Mall, Murder One, Big Love, and The Mentalist.

His film work included turns opposite Lindsay Lohan in the 2007 mystery I Know Who Killed Me, George Clooney in The Ides of March, and Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln.

Born in Washington, D.C. in 1948, Itzin went on to become an accomplished stage performer, having trained at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco as well as appearing in productions while studying to become an English major at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

