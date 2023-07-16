Goldie Hawn reveals why she and Kurt Russell aren't married after 40 years together

After 40 years together, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell still have no intention of tying the knot.

As one of Hollywood's most enduring couples, the actors have been charming audiences with their love both on- and off-screen since 1984. In all that time, they've never gotten married, and based on Hawn's comments during a recent conversation with CNN's Chris Wallace, they're in no rush to change that.

Hawn answered Wallace's question about the pair's relationship bluntly, offering a question of her own: "Why should we get married? Isn't that a better question?"

Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

When Wallace pressed her on the issue, Hawn explained that their joint history with divorce and desire to protect their children was part of the reason they originally avoided getting hitched.

"Because we had been married," Hawn said. "And because when it doesn't work out, it ends up to be a big business. Somebody has to own something. It's always ugly. Somebody has to actually take a look and say how many, how many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don't cost money? How many divorces make you even hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?"

Before her relationship with Russell, Hawn was married to actor-director Gus Trikonis for seven years before marrying Bill Hudson, the father of her children Oliver and Kate Hudson, whom she was with for six years. As for Russell, he got divorced from actress-singer Season Hubley in 1983 after their four-year marriage.

Hawn and Russell, who initially met while filming Disney's 1968 musical The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, reconnected in 1983 on the set of Swing Shift. Three years later, they welcomed their son, Wyatt Russell. Both had children from their ex-spouses (Kurt Russell had a son, Boston), and they blended their families.

"I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here," Hawn continued.

"Relationships are hard," she said, "They're not always easy. There's all kinds of hurdles that we go through. There's things that we believe in, things that we don't believe in, things we agree on. So I think, you know, ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself."

Hawn shared the clip from her interview with Wallace, which you can watch above.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.