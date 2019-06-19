Go behind the scenes of EW's LGBTQ cover shoot

By Mettie Ostrowski
June 19, 2019 at 04:26 PM EDT

EW gathered Janet Mock, Neil Patrick Harris, Ruby Rose, Melissa Etheridge, Wilson Cruz, and Anderson Cooper at a downtown Manhattan studio transformed into the legendary Stonewall Inn for a raw and honest roundtable discussion about the LGBTQ+ community in Hollywood. Ahead, see a special behind-the-scenes look at the cover shoot. 

The set was meant to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, and to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride. 

Ruby Rose poses for an individual shot. 

We went through a lot of confetti that day. 

Seriously, so much confetti. 

Neil Patrick Harris shot solo portraits on the bar’s pool table. 

A pause for a lighting check. 

The stars also paused to take more traditional solo portraits — with a celebratory spin. Here, Janet Mock takes a turn. 

Melissa Etheridge steps up to the panel. 

Wilson Cruz went with a disco vibe for his solo shoot. 

A look at a few of the many (many) details on set. 

Celebrate 50 years of gay pride with Entertainment Weekly’s special LGBTQ double issue, currently on stands. You can buy all six covers now, or purchase your individual favorites featuring Anderson Cooper, Wilson Cruz, Melissa Etheridge, Neil Patrick Harris, Janet Mock, and Ruby Rose. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW. And if you want to get involved in LGBTQ causes, donate to The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative, a non-profit that seeks to eliminate the social intolerance affecting members of the LGBTQ community.

