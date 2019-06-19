Go behind the scenes of EW's LGBTQ cover shoot

Cover stars
EW gathered Janet Mock, Neil Patrick Harris, Ruby Rose, Melissa Etheridge, Wilson Cruz, and Anderson Cooper at a downtown Manhattan studio transformed into the legendary Stonewall Inn for a raw and honest roundtable discussion about the LGBTQ+ community in Hollywood. Ahead, see a special behind-the-scenes look at the cover shoot.
The set was meant to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, and to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride.
Ruby Rose poses for an individual shot.
We went through a lot of confetti that day.
Seriously, so much confetti.
Neil Patrick Harris shot solo portraits on the bar’s pool table.
A pause for a lighting check.
The stars also paused to take more traditional solo portraits — with a celebratory spin. Here, Janet Mock takes a turn.
Melissa Etheridge steps up to the panel.
Wilson Cruz went with a disco vibe for his solo shoot.
A look at a few of the many (many) details on set.
Celebrate 50 years of gay pride with Entertainment Weekly's special LGBTQ double issue. The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative is a non-profit that seeks to eliminate the social intolerance affecting members of the LGBTQ community.