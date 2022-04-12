Gilbert Gottfried dies at 67

Gilbert Gottfried, the comedian and actor known for his distinctive shrill voice and ribald, sometimes controversial sense of humor, has died following a previously undisclosed illness. He was 67.

Gottfried's family announced his death on social media, writing, "We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend, and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor. Love, the Gottfried family."

Gilbert Gottfried Gilbert Gottfried | Credit: Bobby Bank/WireImage

Gottfried began performing stand-up comedy at age 15 in his native New York City, and first appeared on screen as a cast member on Saturday Night Live's infamous sixth season, lasting only 12 episodes. He rose to prominence with a series of promos for the newly-launched MTV, which helped him to land more TV appearances and, later, film roles including a memorable single-scene part in Beverly Hills Cop II.

Gottfried also had an extensive career as a voice actor, starting with Disney's Aladdin in 1992, in which he played the villainous parrot Iago. He also famously voiced the Aflac Duck in commercials for the insurance company until 2011, when he was fired for a series of controversial tweets about the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami.