Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession in the Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid was arrested and fined $1,000 after Customs and Border Control agents discovered marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia in her luggage upon arriving in the Cayman Islands last week, per PEOPLE.

In a statement to EW, Hadid's reps confirmed that she had purchased the drugs "legally in NYC with a Medical license." They added, "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

The model and influencer, 28, had taken a private jet to the British Overseas Territory as part of a girls' trip. However, her vacation got off to a rocky start when she was "arrested on suspicion of Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja" shortly after arriving at Owen Roberts International Airport on July 10, according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road.

When scanning Hadid's luggage, officers discovered "ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja," according to the outlet. It noted that the quantities were "relatively small" and "seemingly for personal consumption."

Gigi Hadid attends the British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party at Chiltern Firehouse on July 20, 2022 in London, England. Gigi Hadid | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In addition to Hadid, her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy was also reportedly arrested after similar materials were found in her suitcase, per Cayman Marl Road. The pair were subsequently taken to the Prison Detention Center for processing before being later released on bail.

Hadid and McCarthy appeared in court on July 12, where they both pled guilty to the charges and were fined $1,000. No convictions were recorded.

EW reached out to Royal Islands Cayman Police Service and Owen Roberts International Airport for more information, but did not immediately hear back.