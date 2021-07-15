The bodies were discovered in a South Beach hotel — formerly the Versace mansion — one day before the 24-year anniversary of Gianni Versace's death.

2 men found dead in former Versace mansion one day before the anniversary of Gianni Versace's death

Two men have been found dead inside the former Versace mansion in Miami, just one day before the 24-year anniversary of fashion icon Gianni Versace's death outside the same building.

The Associated Press reports that police are investigating after housekeeping staff found the bodies Wednesday inside a room at the South Beach Villa Casa Casuarina, which was once owned by the world-renowned designer before he was shot and killed by serial killer Andrew Cunanan just outside the home's perimeter on the morning of July 15, 1997. He was 50 years old at the time of his death.

Gianni Versace Mansion Two men have been found dead inside the former Versace mansion in South Beach, Miami. | Credit: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; Inset: Toni Thorimbert/Sygma via Getty Images

Police did not immediately identify the men or provide details on how they died, though the outlet notes that the crime was contained to the specific room the bodies were discovered in.

Casa Casuarina was built in 1930, with Versace purchasing it in 1992. It was converted into a boutique hotel in 2015, three years before FX dramatized the final days of Versace's life in Ryan Murphy's The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story series starring Édgar Ramirez in the titular role and Darren Criss as his murderer.

