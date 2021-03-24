The Goldbergs creator pays tribute to George Segal: 'We lost a legend'

The Goldbergs creator Adam F. Goldberg, who cast Segal as the onscreen version of his grandfather, shared some of his favorite photos of Segal on Twitter. "Today we lost a legend," he wrote. "It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal's amazing legacy. By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark. I think these memories say it all..."

Wendi McLendon-Covey, who played Segal's daughter on The Goldbergs, shared a sweet photo of the two of them together on Instagram. "Didn't know the last time I saw you would be the last time I'd see you," she wrote.

Sony Pictures Television released a statement saying, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of George Segal. He was a true icon and legend in this business and an integral member of our Sony family. George brightened the screen whenever he was on camera and was a warm and genuine gentleman. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. We will miss him greatly."

See more tributes from friends, colleagues, and fans below.