Santos came for Lovitz on Twitter and then got into it with the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 winner who chimed in with a few reads for the embattled politician.

After federal and local officials opened an investigation into Rep. George Santos' alleged lies about his personal life and professional past, Jon Lovitz and RuPaul's Drag Race queen Trixie Mattel officially opened the library on the embattled politician when he attempted to criticize the Saturday Night Live alum's comedic chops.

"I have now been enshrined in late night TV history with all these impersonations, but they are all TERRIBLE so far. Jon Lovitz is supposed to be one of the greatest comedians of all time and that was embarrassing— for him not me! These comedians need to step their game up," Santos tweeted Monday, after Lovitz appeared on The Tonight Show Friday to impersonate the controversial Republican representative, who reportedly performed as a drag queen named Kitara Ravache. (Santos previously denied being a drag performer).

"Finally!!! You're honest about something!!!" Lovitz responded in a quote tweet, later adding, "Thanks the review and advice! You're right! I do need to step my game up! My pathological liar character can't hold a candle to you! Loved your 'Jew-ish' joke. One of my favorites I do all the time!"

Trixie, who also stars in her own Discovery+ series Trixie Motel, responded to Santos' original tweet, writing "maybe the source material was weak."

Santos replied with a jab at the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 3 winner's poorly received performance as RuPaul in the show's Snatch Game celebrity impersonation challenge: "Clearly you know all about weak acting skills," he tweeted alongside a GIF of Trixie in character as Mama Ru.

"I am not an actor! I was young and I had fun at a festival!" Trixie typed back, referencing Santos' first on-camera address of his alleged drag past, which CNN captured on video over the weekend. "No, I was not a drag queen in Brazil, guys. I was young and I had fun at a festival. Sue me for having a life," Santos told reporters at LaGuardia Airport in the clip.

Santos ended the back-and-forth with Trixie with another attempted insult to her track record on Drag Race, after she won her All Stars season over fellow show alum — and recent Dancing With the Stars contestant — Shangela, who was considered by many to be a front-running contender for the All Stars 3 crown.

"It's all good! I won my race against the fan favorite too," Santos quipped, nodding to his victory over Robert Zimmerman in New York's 3rd congressional district election in 2022.

Another Drag Race contestant, season 12 star and All Stars 6 alum Jan, got in on the fun, too, when she shared a video of herself dressed in the vein of a photo that shows a person who appears to be Santos wearing a brown wig and a red dress.

The Twitter page for the Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang's podcast Las Culturistas engaged in the conversation as well, after the latter performed an impression of Santos on the Jan. 21 episode of Saturday Night Live, with the account quote-tweeting Santos' initial message about Lovitz by calling him a "punk ass bitch."

See all of the Twitter shenanigans between Lovitz, Trixie, Jan, and the Las Culturistas account above.

