George Lopez treated by paramedics after falling ill and leaving stage

George Lopez is recuperating from the flu, according to reps, after the comedian reportedly fell ill during a stand-up show on New Year's Eve.

TMZ first reported that Lopez, 60, walked off the stage at the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Wash. and an ambulance was called to attend to him.

Sabrina Alvarez, who was in the audience at the show, told TMZ that Lopez was 30 to 45 minutes into his set when he started sweating and asking for water. When no one came to his aid, a member of the audience eventually offered him a glass. Lopez then apologized and left the stage.

"You could tell something was wrong, but it was not clear what was wrong," said Alvarez.

An ambulance was seen arriving at the Muckleshoot — though at the time no one knew whether Lopez left in it or not. Later that day, the casino announced that Lopez's 8 p.m. show was canceled and rescheduled for Mar. 18.

When reached for comment by EW, reps for Lopez denied that he was taken away in the ambulance, and stated that paramedics treated the comedian on site. He's currently back in Los Angeles resting and recovering from the flu.

