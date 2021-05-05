George Clooney is a Brad Pitt fanboy and worst pandemic roommate in hilarious parody

George Clooney is inviting you to his house to hang out — yes, seriously. The actor is teaming up with Omaze to offer one lucky fan the opportunity to be Clooney and his wife Amal's houseguest in Lake Como, Italy. And to help convince you that you should definitely enter the charity contest (all donations support the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which advocates for justice through accountability for human rights abuses), he made a video explaining just how fun he is to be around.

In the promo, his "quarantine roommate" Byron talks about how Clooney dropped by his house to pick up something from Craigslist. But the stay-at-home order happened soon after, so Clooney never left. And according to Byron, his experience wasn't exactly what you'd expect from the two-time cover star of People's Sexiest Man Alive.

For one thing, Clooney harbors an unhealthy obsession with his Oceans movie costar Brad Pitt. (He proudly shows off his decorated bedroom, filled with posters and pillows of Pitt.) He also forces his new friend to watch Ocean's 11 22 times, takes five hours in the bathroom, and crashes job interviews in a bathrobe while brushing his teeth.

Of course, from Clooney's perspective, the whole experience with Byron was great. Which is why he's so excited to share a new roommate experience with someone else — maybe it's you! You can enter for the chance to be Clooney's houseguest by visiting www.omaze.com/Clooney.

After all, as Clooney says, "one of my favorite things about meeting new people is you never know when a lifelong friendship is going to blossom."