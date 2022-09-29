The costars of the Ocean's franchise are engaged in an all out compliment war.

George Clooney reacts to Brad Pitt calling him 'the most handsome man in the world'

George Clooney has some thoughts about longtime pal Brad Pitt calling him "the most handsome man in the world."

As it turns out, Clooney, who is reportedly set to reunite onscreen with Pitt in an upcoming film, is fully onboard with the Bullet Train star's assessment. "He's right about that," the actor simply replied while visiting CBS This Morning with his wife Amal Clooney on Wednesday. "Let's face it. He's right."

However, Clooney suggested that Pitt likely had another man in mind before name-dropping him. "I think the truth is… the first time he answered it, he said himself," he joked. "And they said, 'Maybe don't say that. Do another take.'"

Pitt first declared Clooney the sexiest man in all of the land during a Vogue interview earlier this month.

"Well, I've gotta name that George Clooney f---er, because why not?" Pitt teased. "Usually I'm always taking him out and he's always taking me out, and this time I'm going to go the other way. Just this once. George? That one's for you."

Clooney became even more emboldened after Stephen Colbert showed him Pitt's original remarks on The Late Show on Wednesday, simultaneously doubling-down on his agreement and kicking a little dirt back at Pitt too.

"Well, I do have some things to say about him and it will include the word f---er in it, apparently, since he used that about me," he said. "I would say that I, too, think that I am the most handsome man in the world."

All jokes aside, Clooney noted that Pitt is a "good friend" and that the pair are currently "about to do a movie together."

George Clooney and Brad Pitt George Clooney reacted to Brad Pitt calling him 'the most handsome man in the world' | Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Clooney and Pitt have starred opposite one another in multiple film and stage productions throughout their careers, including the first three installments of the beloved Ocean's franchise and 2008's Burn After Reading. Pitt also made a cameo appearance in the 2002 film Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which Clooney directed.

