General Hospital actress Haley Pullos has been charged with two felony DUI counts and one misdemeanor following her car crash and arrest in April.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed to EW on Wednesday that Pullos, 24, has been charged with one felony count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08% blood alcohol content causing injury, and one count of misdemeanor hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage. She's set to appear in court July 27.

"Drunk driving remains a grave concern in our communities, claiming thousands of innocent lives each year," a spokesperson for the DA's Office said in a statement. "Charging Haley Pullos with a felony DUI causing injury underscores the severity of this alleged offense. As we approach the Fourth of July holiday weekend, we must recognize the heightened danger of drinking and driving during this time. Let us remain vigilant and make responsible choices to ensure a safe and joyful celebration, free from the devastating consequences of impaired driving."

A representative for Pullos didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment. According to the Los Angeles Times, Pullos pleaded not guilty last week.

The actress, best known for her role as Molly Lansing-Davis on General Hospital, was arrested April 29 for allegedly driving on the wrong side of the freeway in Pasadena, Calif., and colliding with another driver, who sustained major injuries and was taken to a hospital. A California Highway Patrol report said that Pullos was unable to exit her vehicle after the collision, and that the Pasadena Fire Department had to utilize the jaws of life to extract her.

According to a criminal complaint reviewed by EW, Pullos had a blood alcohol concentration that was 0.15 percent or more on the day of the collision.