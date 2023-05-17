The actress was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run incident prior to the crash.

General Hospital star Haley Pullos was arrested and charged with a DUI after she was allegedly involved in a car accident on the wrong side of the freeway, PEOPLE reports.

The actress, who has starred as Molly Lansing-Davis on the sudser since 2009, was reportedly driving on a Pasadena, Calif., freeway on April 29 when the collision occurred, per a California Highway Patrol report obtained by the outlet. She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and for driving on the wrong way on a freeway, causing injury.

The report noted that Pullos was unable to exit her vehicle when the California Highway Patrol first arrived at the crash site and that the Pasadena Fire Department had to utilize the jaws of life in order to rescue her. The driver of the other vehicle was reportedly hospitalized after sustaining major injuries.

Furthermore, the report also stated that Pullos had allegedly been involved in a separate hit-and-run incident prior to the collision.

A collection of photos that were reportedly taken at the crash site were later posted on social media by the Pasadena Fire Department.

"Pasadena Fire units responded to a traffic collision requiring rescue at the 134 Freeway/Orange Grove exit early this morning. Arriving units found two vehicles involved, with one person trapped, after a reported head-on collision," authorities wrote in a Facebook post. "Fire personnel extricated one person from a vehicle and provided patient care and hospital transport for the occupants of both vehicles."

It concluded, "Cause is unknown but always a reminder to stay within the speed limit, avoid drinking and driving and never be distracted by passengers, phones, etc."

Last week, Pullos told Soap Opera Digest that she would be taking a temporary absence from General Hospital. "Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I'm doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover," she said. "I will be back as soon as possible!"

In Pullos' place, Holiday Mia Kriegel has taken over the role in her absence on the series and will reportedly make her onscreen debut on its May 22 episode.

