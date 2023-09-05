Gary Busey allegedly involved in hit-and-run car accident in Malibu

Police are currently investigating the actor after he allegedly hit a woman's back bumper while exiting a shopping center on Wednesday.

Gary Busey is being investigated by the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run accident.

A spokesperson for the station confirmed to EW that the Oscar-nominated actor, 79, was listed in a hit-and-run report filed on Wednesday by a woman who claimed that Busey hit her vehicle. The case is being investigated by the station's traffic detectives at this time.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that an unidentified woman claimed Busey hit her back bumper while exiting a Malibu shopping center and then drove away from the scene. The outlet also published video footage reportedly recorded by the woman in the aftermath of the accident which showed her driving alongside Busey and attempting to request his insurance.

"You hit my car," she shouts at Busey, who turns to look at her and the camera before speeding away. "I need your information. Sir! You hit my car!"

Gary Busey Gary Busey | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Subsequent footage shows that the woman was able to catch up with Busey and demand his details. "You hit my car. You have scuffs all over your car," she noted, panning down to reveal damage across his front bumper. "I want the number, I want the information."

While Busey noted that he has Progressive insurance, he declined to offer any further information because he's "private." He can then be seen stepping back into his car and closing his door.

"It doesn't matter. You hit me. You hit my car," she insists as Busey drove away with The Beach Boys' "Wouldn't It Be Nice" blaring via the car's stereo. "No, you rear-ended me! You can't hit someone and then leave. Yo! That's not okay."

A rep for Busey did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

