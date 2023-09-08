The Oscar-nominated actor, 79, left the scene after rear-ending a woman on the Pacific Coast Highway.

The Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station is providing an update days after an investigation was launched into an alleged hit-and-run accident involving actor Gary Busey.

On Tuesday, an unidentified woman claimed the 79-year-old actor hit her back bumper while exiting a Malibu shopping center and then drove away from the scene without exchanging insurance or contact information. The incident was first reported by TMZ, which obtained video of an unidentified woman pursuing Busey — "You rear-ended me! You can't hit someone and then leave," she's heard saying — as well as photos of the scruffs and scrapes on the car.

Now, a spokesperson from the station is confirming the report that Busey left the scene without exchanging his information. They go on to say, however, that when detectives contacted him at his residence he provided them with his statement, insurance, vehicle, and driver information.

Gary Busey Gary Busey in 2016 | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

According to police, the woman involved in the accident isn't interested in pressing charges against Busey. She just wants to be compensated for the minor damage to her vehicle.

A representative for Busey did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

A prolific character actor for decades, Busey is best known for his performances in The Buddy Holly Story (for which he earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor), Point Break, and Lethal Weapon, among others.

