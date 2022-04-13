Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt charged with sexually explicit communication with a minor 

Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt has been arrested after allegedly engaging in sexually explicit online communication with a minor in another state.

Gatt was taken into custody on Wednesday after authorities served a search warrant at his home in Los Angeles. The LAPD's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating Gatt after they received a tip that he was engaged in sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines.

The actor was subsequently arrested for an outstanding felony warrant for contact with a minor for sexual offense.

Joseph Gatt Joseph Gatt | Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Gatt was released on $5,000 bail, according to TMZ. A representative for Gatt did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Investigators are now looking for any additional victims. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Denos Amarantos at 562-624-4027. Anonymous tips can be directed to LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (1-800-222-8477) or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Gatt played Thenn Warg on the HBO fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones. His other TV credits include Banshee, Banshee Origins, and Stan Lee's Lucky Man. Gatt also starred in films Thor, Dumbo, Star Trek Into Darkness, Stormageddon, 3 Hours Until Dead, and the upcoming Black Adam.