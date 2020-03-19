Watch Gal Gadot sing 'Imagine' with help from Sia, Will Ferrell, Jimmy Fallon, and more

Image zoom Gal Gadot/instagram

Like the Wonder Woman she is, Gal Gadot is here to help everyone feeling down about the coronavirus. With help from her Wonder Woman 1984 castmates and other celebrities, she sang a classic John Lennon song so people could "imagine" a better world.

"Hi, guys. Day six in self-quarantine. And I gotta say, these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical," Gadot said in her Instagram video on Wednesday. "This virus has affected the entire world. Everyone. Doesn't matter who you are, where you're from. We're all this together."

The actress mentioned she was inspired by a man in Italy, who was filmed playing Lennon's "Imagine" on the trumpet out on his balcony for his neighbors. "There was something so powerful and pure about this video. And it goes like this," Gadot said, before singing the beginning of the famous tune: "Imagine there's no heaven."

Then Kristen Wiig, who's playing Barbara Minerva/Cheetah in the next Wonder Woman film, tagged in with her part, singing the next line. Later, her costar Pedro Pascal joined in, and former Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter also sang at one point.

Each star gave their own spin on their part too, with Sarah Silverman adding a comedic twist to her line, Sia beautifully belting out hers, and Jimmy Fallon busting out a Lennon impression.

Other celebrities included in the video were Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Eddie Benjamin, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom, Jr, Chris O'Dowd, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph.

At the end of the video, Gadot sang the last line of the song: "And the world will be as one."

Many films premiering between March and May, like No Time to Die and Fast & Furious 9, have pushed back release dates due to the coronavirus. Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel to 2017's hit starring Gadot, has kept its June 5 debut date for now. It stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen, and more.

Gadot is among the many stars posting online content for their fans in the midst of quarantine and self-isolation. The virtual concert series, Together at Home, has featured musicians like Chris Martin, John Legend, Common, and others live streaming jam sessions from the comfort of their homes.

