Gabriel Iglesias at the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" held at the Dolby Theatre on June 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

Gabriel Iglesias' recent flight was no joke.

The comedian reveals his private jet had to make an emergency landing in a field on Friday.

"Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew's, N. Carolina," the Mr. Iglesias star shared on Instagram along with a video of the aftermath. "Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all."

Iglesias also posted a selfie in front of the jet while thanking the pilot, who he said "did what they had to do to get us on the ground safely."

"This could have been so bad," he added. "Grateful I live to see another day and YES I will be flying tomorrow… just not on this jet."

