"She said that, and I still did it."

Frankie Grande reveals Madonna warned him that his 'throuple' romance was 'not going to end well'

When the queen decrees from her throne, you listen. Unless you're Frankie Grande.

On Wednesday's episode of Tamron Hall, Grande — elder sibling of pop superstar Ariana Grande — told the talk show host that he previously engaged in a throuple romance, but that iconic singer-songwriter Madonna cautioned him against it.

"I was talking to Madonna of all people — talking to the queen — and I told her about the throuple," Grande revealed. "She literally said, 'Well, that's not going to end well.' She said that, and I still did it." (EW has reached out to Madonna's camp for confirmation.)

Frankie Grande; Madonna - Hung Up on Tokischa (Official Music Video) Frankie Grande says Madonna warned him about having a throuple. | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Madonna/YouTube

The 39-year-old went on to explain that he continued a relationship with a married couple before realizing he wanted his own husband. He finally found one in Hale Leon, whom he married in May.

"I'm always the person that says yes to whatever comes into my life, and I've never been afraid to take risks or do something unconventional," Grande told Hall. "When this relationship presented itself to me I was like, you know what, why not? Let's just try it, let's go in. And it did not work."

Madonna, on the other hand, seems to be just fine in the sensuality department, as she just dropped a steamy new music video for her "Hung Up" remix — titled "Hung Up on Tokischa" — in which features plenty of kissing and grinding.

Tamron Hall airs weekdays in syndication. Check your local listings for timing in your area.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.