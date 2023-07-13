SAG-AFTRA President and perennial fashion icon Fran Drescher is not only dealing with her union going on strike, but also fallout from a picture of her seemingly living it up in Italy with Kim Kardashian at a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in the middle of guild negotiations.

Kardashian posted the pic on her Instagram Stories on Monday, as SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers were careening towards an impasse that led to the announcement of a strike on Thursday.

The photo caused some members of the union to criticize Drescher for seemingly not having her priorities straight, though at a press conference of the actors' union, flanked by its members, the Nanny star and veteran character actress defended the pic, which she insisted "wasn't a selfie," as part of her job.

Fran Drescher at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California Fran Drescher | Credit: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

"I had only met Kim seconds before that publicity picture was taken. It had nothing to do with being at a party or having fun, it was absolutely work," Drescher said, noting that both she and Kardashian are Dolce & Gabbana brand ambassadors. "I was in hair and makeup for three hours a day, walking in heels on cobblestones, doing things like that [referring to the photo] which is work, not fun. I'm sure Kim would've rather been at her home in Malibu with her children, too. But, we work, that's what we do."

Drescher added that she worked around the clock in three different time zones ("Because my parents live in Florida, though I keep asking them to move here!") and that she was present on all calls and videoconferences.

"So I think all the people standing behind me, stand behind me!" President Drescher said, as members of the union applauded her.

Still, with elections coming up, some saw this as a perfect opportunity to send the flashy girl back to Flushing. Actress Maya Dunbar used the potential gaffe to pitch herself as Drescher's replacement.

"This is a clear example of how out of touch the President is with the majority of the rank-and file-membership," Dunbar said in a statement to Deadline. "While most members are currently wondering if there's going to be a strike, and how they'll pay the rent, their dues and afford to provide for their families during the worst economic stability in recent years, she's off taking pics with celebrities widely known and shamed for crossing WGA picket lines."

SAG-AFTRA declared its own strike two months into the Hollywood writers' strike, joining the WGA in seeking a fair and equitable deal with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers (AMPTP) as streaming and the development of AI technology has upended their industry.

"We stand in solidarity in unprecedented unity. Our union and our sister unions and the unions around the world are standing by us as well as other labor unions. Because at some point, the jig is up," Drescher said following the announcement of the strike. "You cannot keep being dwindled and marginalized and disrespected and dishonored. The entire business model has been changed by streaming, digital, AI. This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth. If we don't stand tall right now, we are going to be in trouble. We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business, who cares more about Wall Street than you and your family."

