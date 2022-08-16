Pugh, Pugh! Actress Florence Pugh has taken shots at invasive paparazzi tactics — particularly as they pertain to coverage of her love life.

The upcoming Don't Worry Darling star opened up about the end of her relationship to Scrubs star Zach Braff in a new interview, in which she also criticized the cruel approach certain photographers took while documenting their romance.

"Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she told Harper's Bazaar in a cover story published Tuesday. "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."

Florence Pugh attends the opening of Tiffany & Co.'s Brand Exhibition - Vision & Virtuosity - at the Saatchi Gallery on June 9, 2022 in London, England.; Zach Braff attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Florence Pugh slams invasive coverage of her romance with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff. | Credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images ; Rich Fury/Getty Images

Pugh also confirmed that the former couple ended their relationship earlier this year.

"We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh continued, referencing persistent commentary on the pair's age gap, as Braff, 47, is 21 years senior to the 26-year-old. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it."

The Oscar nominee previously hit back at the "toxic vibe" of people commenting on her Instagram page underneath a photo she shared of Braff in April 2020.

"I am 24 years old. I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It its not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you," she said in a video response on the social media platform. "If those rules are something that you do not like, then please unfollow me, because the abuse that you throw at him is abuse that you're throwing at me, and I don't want those followers."

Though their personal relationship is over, Braff and Pugh still have an exciting professional venture on deck: A Good Person, a movie due out next year, which Braff penned as a tale of a young woman struggling to overcome a recent tragedy.

"The movie that we made together genuinely was probably one of my most favorite experiences," Pugh said of the film. "It felt like a very natural and easy thing to do."

