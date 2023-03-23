Florence Pugh's cooking show 'on the back burner' for now but still 'definitely in the works'

Florence Pugh's kitchen is calling.

In addition to this weekend's A Good Person, the Oscar-nominated actress is set to star in two of the year's biggest movies with Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two. All that emoting would make anyone hungry, which is perhaps why Pugh is still hoping to turn her pandemic-era "Cooking With Flo" videos into a proper food show.

"When I started that in the pandemic, there was real conversations throughout, but just due to shooting schedules and it not quite being the right style of show we just had to put it on a back burner," Pugh told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "But it's definitely in the works. It's happening. We're trying to make something happen."

Pugh credits her knack for cooking to her family, whose bond was strengthened by their shared love of food.

"I just grew up in such a foodie family where food was so important and good food was really important and also educating us that these are the things that are going to make you feel good and make you feel happy," Pugh said.

She added, "We were basically encouraged to try and eat everything — we couldn't get around not eating things."

