Rare archival film footage shows 11-year-old Prince supporting teachers' strike

Film archives can be true treasures, something that WCCO — a radio and television station in Minneapolis — recently discovered when they unearthed an early and unseen video of the late Prince.

The rare film footage of a Minneapolis Public School educators' strike in April 1970 was initially restored to provide context for a recent strike in the same district. When WCCO Production Manager Matt Liddy viewed it, he was curious to see if he could find any recognizable landmarks. Instead, he found a recognizable face.

"I immediately just went out to the newsroom and started showing people and saying, 'I'm not gonna tell you who I think this is, but who do you think this is?'" Liddy told CBS Minnesota. "And every single person [said] 'Prince.'"

Prince Prince | Credit: WCCO - CBS Minnesota/YouTube

In the video, Prince — only 11 years old — is being interviewed as teachers protest in the background. When asked if he's in favor of the protest, Prince responds affirmatively, saying "I think they should get a better education too cause, um, and I think they should get some more money cause they work, they be working extra hours for us and all that stuff."

Although the singer — who grew up as Prince Nelson in Minneapolis and attended Lincoln Junior High School before becoming one of pop culture's most legendary performers — isn't identified by name, WCCO did their own thorough investigation into the matter by tracking down classmates, former neighbors, and diehard fans. And when they were connected with Terrance Jackson, who was also a part of Prince's first band during his teenage years, Jackson confirmed that was his old friend.

"That is Prince! Standing right there with the hat on, right?" Jackson exclaimed. "I am like blown away. I'm totally blown away."