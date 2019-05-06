Amy Poehler, Mindy Kaling, and more of our favorite female comedians share words of wisdom

Success in comedy, or any career, according to Poehler, stems from one of its most basic tenets. “It all goes back to improv,” she said in a Fast Company profile. “It’s all about flexibility, about not knowing what’s going to happen next. You have to listen and stay in the moment. You have to play with people who will support you. You have to get comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

Of course, with improv comes plenty of room to fail: “I’ve listened to notes that I knew weren’t right. I’ve pitched ideas and let other people change them, knowing that it was the wrong choice. The question you have to ask yourself is: How do you want to fail? Do you want to fail in a way that feels like it respects your tastes and value system?”