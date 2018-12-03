Notaro first broke through into mainstream consciousness because of the worst day of her life. Her 2012 special Live was a recording of a set Notaro recorded shortly after being diagnosed with breast cancer and mourning the death of her mother. Notaro earned a lot of attention for her clear-eyed humor amidst such a dark abyss, but her journey back to happiness and health in recent years has been even more rewarding to watch — and arguably even funnier. After two more stand-up specials and two seasons of her Amazon Prime show One Mississippi, Notaro now has her sights set on producing new films and TV alongside her wife Stephanie Allyne. One of the first projects on the docket is the Netflix comedy First Ladies, in which Notaro will live the dream as the wife of President Jennifer Aniston. On top of her own comedic performances, Notaro has also been a vociferous champion of the sexual harassment victims of famous comedians (including her former collaborator Louis C.K.).