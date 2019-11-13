20 defining fashion moments of the 2010s

As the decade wound to a close, both pop-culture reboots (the power of existing IP!) and fashion recyling (the impending death of our planet!) became ever more popular. Rita Moreno and Jennifer Lopez both got into the spirit by bringing back past looks — Moreno altered the dress she wore when she won an Oscar in 1962, and Lopez modeled a made-over version of her iconic Versace from the 2000 Grammys.