The weirdest celebrity videos made during coronavirus quarantine: Madonna, Cardi B, and more

Who would have thought staying home for an extended period of time would be this hard!

In the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, we all have to practice social distancing and self-quarantine to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. And while we're all doing our part (i.e. staying on the couch and binge-watching more TV and movies than we ever thought possible), it can't be denied that some of us are having a harder time dealing with the isolation than others.

Celebrities like Madonna, Cardi B, and more have been posting some ... shall we say weird videos on social media as the self-quarantine continues, and as the days pass, the videos are getting more and more wild. Hey, we're not judging -- everyone's handling the isolation and passing the time in their own, unique ways! And thankfully their videos are helping to keep us all entertained.

So without further ado, turn that volume up and check out all the craziest, funniest, and most random celebrity videos made during the coronavirus pandemic so far!

Madonna remixes "Vogue" ... with fried fish

This one's pretty self-explanatory, but check out Madonna's new version of her iconic song performed in her bathroom. Running out of pasta one week into quarantine? That's relatable AF.

Cardi B's interesting Jenga strategy

Isn't the whole point of Jenga to make sure the tower doesn't fall? Someone should probably let Cardi B know that.

January Jones' boozy skincare

When you've got all the time in the world at home, why not finally attempt that 25-step skincare regimen you've seen beauty influencers pushing for years? January Jones is clearly having some fun with her own LED facial ... while sipping Coors Light through a straw. Talk about a fun Friday night in.

Gal Gadot assembles an a cappella army

Imagine a time when we no longer have to practice social distancing ... until then, check out Gal Gadot and a whole lot of famous friends singing "Imagine" because she was feeling "philosophical."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B95M4kNhbzz/?utm_source=ig_embed

Judi Dench outs herself as a dog person

Cats who? Dame Judi Dench revealed she's actually a dog person by wearing a dog hat while sharing a sweet message for her fans.

The High School Musical reunion of our dreams

Yeah, Vanessa Hudgens should probably stay off the internet for a while. But at least we got this High School Musical reunion between her and Ashley Tisdale before her Instagram Live burnt everything to the ground.

Ellen DeGeneres ... calls people

Hey, we did say some of these videos would be straight up random! Sure, Ellen DeGeneres is doing the exact same thing that we're all doing right now and calling her friends to check in during the period of isolation. The only difference is, she's posting videos of her phone calls and all her friends are super famous people.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

