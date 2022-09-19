Ezra Miller reportedly demanded Susan Sarandon pay tribute at their altar over snubbed dinner invite
The Ezra Miller situation seems to get more bizarre by the day.
A new exposé published by Vanity Fair features a number of stories about the Flash actor's behavior, one of which involves actress Susan Sarandon.
According to the VF report, Miller's Vermont farmhouse home contains an altar adorned with bullets, weed, sage, and Flash figurines. "A lot of times he makes the women put their cell phones on the altar when they come in, and other offerings," a longtime friend of Miller's told the magazine. "Ezra freaked out recently… demanding that Susan Sarandon come pay tribute to [their] altar because she didn't invite Ezra to a dinner party."
Miller's rep told VF that he and Sarandon "are dear friends" and Miller "would probably call this [anecdote] total bull---- if asked."
EW reached out to Sarandon's reps for comment.
Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, released a statement in August that addressed a number of unsettling incidents and allegations involving the actor. Miller had been arrested multiple times in Hawaii for various altercations, threats, and lewd behavior. They were also charged with felony burglary in Vermont and have been accused of grooming children and exposing kids to guns and drugs at their Vermont home.
"Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller said in the statement. "I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life."
EW previously reported that Miller and their agent, Scott Metzger, had a "very positive meeting" with Warner Bros. leadership about the future of the actor's involvement in the Flash movie, which is still slated for release on June 23, 2023. Miller was said to have apologized "for bringing negative attention to the production and the company."
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story used incorrect pronouns when referring to Miller, who uses they/them pronouns. We regret the error.
