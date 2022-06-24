Sources tell Rolling Stone the location is not safe, alleging that guns are left unattended around the house and that a 1-year-old baby "picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth."

The bizarre accusations against Ezra Miller continue to pile up.

In a shocking new report from Rolling Stone, a father says his three young children and their mother are staying on the actor's Vermont farm, a living situation that worries him, he tells the outlet. These concerns were echoed by two sources with "knowledge of the situation," per Rolling Stone, which did not identify the concerned sources by name.

The outlet reports that two sources say the farm is not safe for children, alleging that guns are left unattended around the house. One source says a 1-year-old baby "picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth."

But the mother, 25, who is allegedly still living at Miller's Stamford, Vt., farm with her children (aged 1 to 5), told the outlet that Miller, 29, got her away from a "violent and abusive ex," and "helped me finally … have a safe environment for my three very young children."

Ezra Miller attends the Saint Laurent show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2019/2020 Ezra Miller | Credit: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Rolling Stone reports that according to Hawaii court records, the mother pursued a domestic abuse case against the father in 2021, but it was terminated when both failed to make a court appearance. The father has denied allegations of abusive and violent behavior, according to the outlet, which reports that he filed a domestic abuse case against the mother in April related to her taking the children out of the state. That case is still pending, Rolling Stone reports.

The mother says Miller's "home ranch has been a healing haven for us," adding, "They may have firearms for self-defense purposes and they are stored in a part of the house that the children never go in."

EW has been unable to reach Miller, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, for comment. They seem to have deleted their Instagram account last week, and authorities have been unable to locate them to serve them legal documents in recent weeks.

The father says he has been unable to reach his children since they arrived at Miller's farm in mid-April, according to Rolling Stone, which reports that the actor met the mother in Hilo, Hawaii. Miller had reportedly been in the state, where the actor had experienced several brushes with police since March. The father tells Rolling Stone that, without his knowledge, Miller booked a flight out of Hawaii for the mother and her children.

"I got a bad feeling in my stomach," the father tells the outlet. "I do want to go get my kids. They mean the f---ing world to me."

Rolling Stone reports it reviewed video from April that it described as showing "at least eight assault weapons, rifles, and handguns lying around the living room, with some weapons propped up next to a pile of stuffed animals." Additionally, the two sources who spoke with Rolling Stone alleged that marijuana is often used in front of the children with "little concern about proper ventilation."

The father tells the outlet he has been trying to remove his children from the farm since they arrived in April. According to Rolling Stone, he called Vermont's Department for Children and Families and local police to carry out wellness checks after learning of the alleged drug use and weapons at the farm.

Rolling Stone reports that it has reviewed text messages between the father and a number registered to a Vermont social worker, who "said in a text that they had visited the house on May 16 and the kids 'looked good,'" but the outlet also notes the worker said they had "more work to do." The outlet was not able to determine if the social worker later returned to the home and reports that in response to its request for comment, "DCF said it does not provide information regarding visits to homes." Vermont State Police did not respond to Rolling Stones' requests for comment.

Ezra Miller attends Time 100 Next Ezra Miller | Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

This is the latest in a string of strange accusations against the embattled actor, who is starring in Warner Bros. upcoming movie The Flash as the titular DC superhero.

The studio has not responded to EW's requests for comment about Miller's standing and their future with the company, but a source previously downplayed reports of an emergency in the wake of Miller's troubles in Hawaii.

Another mother and her 12-year-old were granted a temporary harassment protection order against Miller in Massachusetts after alleging the actor behaved inappropriately towards the child and also brandished a gun in a threatening manner, The Daily Beast reported last week. The outlet said it based this report on its own review of the protection order, interviews with the 12-year-old and their family, and an examination of contemporaneous texts and photos.

Yet another mom told PEOPLE last month that Miller groomed her child, an 18-year-old activist who uses she/they pronouns, from a young age and "brainwashed" them with their "cult-like behavior." A judge signed a protective order stating that Miller cannot have contact with the activist or their family or come within 100 yards of their residence at Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court earlier this month, but, according to legal documents obtained by PEOPLE, the court "cannot locate or serve" the order to Miller because their current whereabouts are unknown.

"We're concerned about our daughter's safety and want her to get out of this situation," the teen's mom, Sara Jumping Eagle, told PEOPLE, adding that she thinks Miller is with their child. "We're worried about all the worst-case scenarios."

In a video posted June 9 on an unverified Instagram account, the teen said, "This is my life. These are my decisions. And I'm disappointed in my parents and the press in every way." In a subsequent post, the teen said, "Ezra is innocent."

Miller, who has not yet responded publicly or in court to the allegations, posted a series of memes that seemed to taunt authorities, after which the actor's Instagram account was deleted.