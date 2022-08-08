Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing booze from a Vermont home

In their latest legal troubles, The Flash star will have to appear in court next month for arraignment on the burglary charge.

Embattled The Flash star Ezra Miller just can't seem to run away from trouble. In the latest chapter in the actor's ongoing legal battles, Miller's now been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vt.

The Vermont State Police were alerted to a burglary complaint at a Stamford residence on the evening of May 1, according to the police report. Upon arriving, police found that "several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present. As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

The VSP finally caught up to Miller (who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns) on Aug. 7 and issued them a citation to appear in court on Sept. 26 for arraignment on the burglary charge.

EW has reached out to Miller's reps for comment.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Actor Ezra Miller attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Justice League" at Dolby Theatre on November 13, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Ezra Miller, 29, was charged with felony burglary in Vermont on Aug. 7 for a break-in on May 1. | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Miller's very public and very precipitous fall from grace began around March of this year when they were arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment in a Hawaii bar, part of a long night that included some 10 other incidents reported to the police committed by the Fantastic Beasts star. Miller was arrested again in the Aloha State less than a month later.

Then in June, the parents of 18-year-old Takota Iron Eyes filed a claim that Miller had been grooming their daughter from the age of 12 with LSD, alcohol, and lavish gifts — allegations Iron Eyes denies. Just a week later, a mother and her 12-year-old were granted a temporary harassment protection order against Miller in Massachusetts after alleging the actor behaved inappropriately towards the child and also brandished a gun in a threatening manner.

And we haven't even gotten to the Rolling Stone report. In June, the mag ran a story on the actor's Vermont farm, on which they reportedly house a mother and her three young children. Sources told Rolling Stone that the farm is not safe for children, alleging that guns are left unattended around the house. One source told the outlet that a 1-year-old baby "picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth."

The mother, however, told Rolling Stone Miller got her away from a "violent and abusive ex" and "helped me finally … have a safe environment for my three very young children."

With all the real-life drama surrounding Miller over the past few months, many have wondered about his future as the Flash in DC's Extended Universe, particularly after Warner Bros. shelved the $90 million Batgirl, in part due to reported bad test screenings.