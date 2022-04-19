The Flash star Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii again

This is the actor's second bout of legal trouble in the Aloha State in less than a month.

Ezra Miller can't seem to stay out of trouble in Hawaii.

The actor, who plays The Flash in Warner Bros. DC Extended Universe, was arrested on Tuesday morning in Hawaii, according to a release from the Hawaii Police Department.

Miller (who uses they/them pronouns) was taken into custody on the Big Island at around 1:30 a.m. local time following an altercation at a gathering at a private residence in Pāhoa. The police report notes that Miller, 29, "became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut." The victim refused treatment for the injury.

Miller was arrested during a traffic stop shortly after, but released pending further investigation. It remains an active investigation. Representatives for Miller did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Ezra Miller Ezra Miller | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

This is the star's second bout of legal trouble in Hawaii in less than a month. They were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in late March following an incident at a Hilo karaoke bar. And that was allegedly one of numerous complaints made against him since the beginning of March.

According to the Associated Press, they were the source of at least 10 calls to Hilo police since March 7. Each call was reporting small offenses, including filming people at a gas station, refusing to leave the sidewalk area of a restaurant, and arguing with people.

When it came to the disorderly conduct charge, authorities said, "Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke." They then "lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," which earned them a harassment offense.

They were also the subject of a restraining order, which was filed but later withdrawn. A couple had alleged Miller, whom they'd allowed to stay with them at their hostel, had burst into their bedroom, threatened them, and stole some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

Miller was previously the subject of scrutiny in 2020 when video surfaced of the actor at the bar Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavik, Iceland where they appeared to grab a woman by the throat and throw her to the ground.