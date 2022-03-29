The 29-year-old actor was arrested and charged after rowdy behavior at a bar in Hawaii.

Ezra Miller, about to be seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore and next year's The Flash from Warner Bros., was arrested in Hawaii Sunday night for disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to a media release from the Hawaii Police Department, Miller, 29, was at a bar on Silva Street in Hilo when the actor "became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke."

"Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke," which amounted to the disorderly conduct offense, per authorities. Later, the actor (who uses they/them pronouns) "lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts," which earned them a harassment offense.

Ezra Miller Ezra Miller was arrested at a bar in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. | Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Miller was arrested by South Hilo patrol officers and charged for both offenses. They were released after posting $500 bail. EW reached out to representatives for Miller and Warner Bros. for comment.

The incident harkens back to a 2020 altercation at the bar Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavik, Iceland. Video surfaced online that April of Miller appearing to grab a woman by the throat and throwing her to the ground at the establishment. Variety reported at the time that Miller had been escorted off the premises in the aftermath.

Ezra Miller Ezra Miller's mug shot after he was arrested in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment. | Credit: Hawaii Police Department

Miller plays the key role of Credence, a.k.a. Aurelius Dumbledore, in the Fantastic Beasts sequel The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is scheduled to hit theaters this April 15. The studio has already had to navigate multiple controversies with that film, including backlash over Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling's comments on trans people and the decision to replace Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelsen in the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

Miller has a headlining role as scarlet speedster Barry Allen in The Flash feature film, which is set to open June 23, 2023. On Sunday, the actor's turn as Flash in Zack Snyder's Justice League was revealed as the fan-voted winner of the Oscars Cheer Moment.