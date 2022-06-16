A week after one charge of grooming a minor, the Fantastic Beasts star has been accused of threatening another.

More troubling news has emerged about Ezra Miller.

A mother and her 12-year-old were granted a temporary harassment protection order against Miller in Massachusetts after alleging the actor behaved inappropriately towards the child and also brandished a gun in a threatening manner, the Daily Beast reported Thursday. The outlet said it based this report on its own review of the protection order, interviews with the 12-year-old and their family, and an examination of contemporaneous texts and photos.

According to the Daily Beast's investigation, the family was at a downstairs neighbor's house in Greenfield, Mass., on Feb. 2, when Miller (allegedly a friend-of-a-friend of the neighbor) showed up. According to the visiting neighbor, as told to the Daily Beast, Miller was wearing a bulletproof vest and began acting erratically. The actor allegedly claimed that the board game Parcheesi has Rastafarian roots and, when questioned on the specifics of this claim, opened their jacket to reveal a gun and said, "Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation."

The visiting neighbor told the outlet that Miller then focused on the child, allegedly pestering them with compliments, uncomfortably hugging them, and touching their hips. (Both Miller and the minor are non-binary and use they/them pronouns). The child and their mother told the Daily Beast that Miller's strange behavior and dilated pupils made them think the actor was "under the influence."

Representatives for Miller could not be reached for comment.

Ezra Miller Ezra Miller, star of 'Fantastic Beasts' and 'Justice League' franchises, continues to be the subject of court filings. | Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

This news comes a week after a North Dakota family filed a legal complaint against Miller accusing the actor of grooming their child, Tokata Iron Eyes, since they were 12 years old. After meeting Iron Eyes at the Standing Rock pipeline protests in 2016, per court documents obtained by EW, Miller allegedly flew them to London to visit the Fantastic Beasts film set, supplied them with drugs like marijuana and LSD, and paid for their college tuition ("to create a sense of indebtedness," according to the parents' affidavit). The complaint alleges that after Iron Eyes dropped out of college last December, their parents retrieved them from Miller's home. But the parents say Iron Eyes fled to reunite with the actor, traveling with them to Los Angeles and Hawaii — where Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct at a bar.

An unverified Instagram account that purports to belong to Iron Eyes contradicted the parents' claims, saying that after mourning the recent death of a friend, Miller "has only provided loving support and invaluable protection throughout this period of loss."

In any case, the Iron Eyes family's order has not been served to Miller, since the court is apparently unable to locate the actor. Miller, who has not yet responded publicly or in court to the allegations, deleted their Instagram account earlier this week, but not before reportedly posting a series of memes that seemed to taunt authorities.

