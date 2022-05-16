Neil Patrick Harris apologizes for resurfaced Amy Winehouse post

"Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I'm sorry for any hurt this image caused," the actor tells EW about a joke he and his husband made months after the singer's 2011 death.

In recent days, social media users have resurfaced an elaborate joke that actor Neil Patrick Harris made about the late singer Amy Winehouse shortly after her death. EW reached out to Harris for comment, and he provided us with an exclusive statement of apology.

Winehouse died of alcohol poisoning on July 23, 2011 at age 27. A few months later, during that year's Halloween season, Harris and his husband David Burtka threw a party that featured a buffet platter made up to look like "The Corpse of Amy Winehouse." Eleven years later, photos of the edgy joke made the rounds on the internet again. Harris has a response.

"A photo recently resurfaced from a Halloween-themed party my husband and I hosted 11 years ago," Harris tells EW in a statement. "It was regrettable then, and it remains regrettable now. Amy Winehouse was a once-in-a-generation talent, and I'm sorry for any hurt this image caused."

Before her death, Winehouse won five Grammy Awards at the 2008 ceremony for her second album Back to Black — which remains widely regarded as a pop classic years after her death. Amy, the 2015 documentary about her life and struggles with substance abuse, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.