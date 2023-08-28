The former co-anchors have gone Instagram official, finally breaking their silence about their secret relationship that resulted in their exit from the show.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes finally made it Instagram official.

In the wake of their affair going public, the former co-anchors went silent on social media, but the couple finally shared their first posts on Instagram on Monday with matching photos of their running shoes as they train for the New York City Marathon.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes run during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City. Amy Robach and TJ Holmes at the New York City Marathon in 2022 | Credit: Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty Images

They both captioned the same black-and-white photo with the hashtag "NYCMarathon2023" and two emojis of people running.

Robach joined ABC News in 2012, while Holmes joined in 2014. They began hosting GMA3 together in 2020. In August 2022, the coworkers began a consensual relationship after they had both split from their respective spouses. But in November, rumors swirled after photos surfaced of them holding hands in the backseat of a car in New York City, triggering them to shut down their social media accounts.

While they continued to host GMA3 throughout the week that the photos were published, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced the next week that Robach and Holmes would be temporarily relieved of their on-air duties. More than a month later, the couple's exit was made official.

