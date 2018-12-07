See every EW cover from 2018

Seija Rankin
December 07, 2018 at 12:00 PM EST
<p>&rsquo;Tis the season for 2018 nostalgia. We&#8217;ve already picked our <a href="https://ew.com/celebrity/2018/11/29/ew-2018-entertainers-of-the-year/">entertainers of the year</a>&nbsp;(the women of&nbsp;<em>Crazy Rich Asians</em>! Ariana Grande!) and <a href="https://ew.com/celebrity/2018/12/06/best-of-2018-year-end-issue/">the best and worst</a>&hellip; everything&hellip; of the year. So now it&#8217;s time to look back on the rest of our knockout covers. Click through for everything from&nbsp;<em>Dawson&#8217;s Creek</em> to&nbsp;<em>Aquaman</em>.&nbsp;</p>
That's a wrap

’Tis the season for 2018 nostalgia. We’ve already picked our entertainers of the year (the women of Crazy Rich Asians! Ariana Grande!) and the best and worst… everything… of the year. So now it’s time to look back on the rest of our knockout covers. Click through for everything from Dawson’s Creek to Aquaman

Marc Hom for EW; Matthias Clamer for EW; Finlay Mackay for EW; JUCO for EW; Dan Winters for EW; Art Streiber for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW (2)
<p>Oh, how a year can change things. Before <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/07/20/roseanne-barr-video-valerie-jarrett/">the tweet</a> heard round the world heard, before&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/12/roseanne-spin-off-the-conners-abc-review/"><em>The Conners</em></a>, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman got together to celebrate the&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/01/04/roseanne-ew-cover/"><em>Roseanne&nbsp;</em>revival</a>.</p>
Roseanne

Oh, how a year can change things. Before the tweet heard round the world heard, before The Conners, Roseanne Barr and John Goodman got together to celebrate the Roseanne revival.

Ramona Rosales for EW
<p>Norman Reedus is a perennial EW cover favorite. This time he joined the rest of the <em>TWD</em> cast to preview season 8 of <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/the-walking-dead/">the show</a>.</p>
The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus is a perennial EW cover favorite. This time he joined the rest of the TWD cast to preview season 8 of the show.

Art Streiber for EW
<p>Our Oscars <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/01/25/lady-bird-oscars-ew-cover/">viewing guide</a> was headlined by <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/01/26/lady-bird-stars-future-female-led-projects-hollywood/">Saoirse Ronan</a>, Laurie Metcalf, and their fearless leader <a href="https://ew.com/oscars/lady-bird-cover-shoot-behind-the-scenes/">Greta Gerwig</a>.&nbsp;</p>
The stars of Lady Bird

Our Oscars viewing guide was headlined by Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, and their fearless leader Greta Gerwig

Marc Hom for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/alden-ehrenreich/">Alden Ehrenreich</a> beat out a host of other actors for the coveted role of Han Solo, and he was rewarded with an EW first-look <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/02/07/solo-star-wars-story-ew-cover/">cover</a>.&nbsp;</p>
The new Han Solo

Alden Ehrenreich beat out a host of other actors for the coveted role of Han Solo, and he was rewarded with an EW first-look cover

Ed Miller/© 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.
<p>The gold man starred on <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/02/15/oscars-untold-stories-cover/">this cover</a>, which fronted an entire issue&#8217;s worth of <a href="https://ew.com/awards/2018/02/23/oscars-how-the-oscar-got-its-name/">Oscars Untold Stories</a>.</p>
The Oscars 90th-anniversary special issue

The gold man starred on this cover, which fronted an entire issue’s worth of Oscars Untold Stories.

Charles Masters for EW
<p>Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/03/01/ew-cover-westworld-season-2/">took us inside</a> the Wild West.</p>
Westworld 2.0

Thandie Newton and Evan Rachel Wood took us inside the Wild West.

Carlos Serrao for EW
<p>We created 15 collector&#8217;s editions in honor of&nbsp;<em><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/04/24/avengers-infinity-war-review/">Infinity War</a>.&nbsp;</em>First up: <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/03/08/avengers-infinity-war-behind-the-scenes/">Karan Gillan</a> and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/elizabeth-olsen/">Elizabeth Olsen</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Avengers: Nebula and Scarlet Witch

We created 15 collector’s editions in honor of Infinity WarFirst up: Karan Gillan and Elizabeth Olsen

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/chris-hemsworth">Chris Hemsworth</a> joined <a href="https://ew.com/tag/bradley-cooper/">Bradley Cooper</a> and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/vin-diesel/">Vin Diesel</a>&rsquo;s alter egos.</p>
Avengers: Rocket, Groot, and Thor

Chris Hemsworth joined Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel’s alter egos.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/benedict-cumberbatch/">Benedict Cumberbatch</a>&nbsp;turns back time.</p>
Avengers: Doctor Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch turns back time.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p>It&#8217;s <a href="https://ew.com/tag/mark-ruffalo/">Mark Ruffalo</a>, kind of.</p>
Avengers: The Hulk

It’s Mark Ruffalo, kind of.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/chris-pratt/">Chris Pratt</a> and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/danai-gurira/">Danai Gurira</a> are the ultimate warriors.</p>
Avengers: Star-Lord and Okoye

Chris Pratt and Danai Gurira are the ultimate warriors.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/paul-bettany/">Paul Bettany</a> and <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/02/16/black-panther-letitia-wright-5-things-to-know/">Letitia Wright</a> make for a powerful pair.</p>
Avengers: Vision and Shuri

Paul Bettany and Letitia Wright make for a powerful pair.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/black-panther/">Chadwick Boseman</a> takes on T&#8217;Challa.</p>
Avengers: Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman takes on T’Challa.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/03/09/josh-brolin-thanos-avengers-infinity-war/">Josh Brolin</a>, a.k.a. the root of all evil.</p>
Avengers: Thanos

Josh Brolin, a.k.a. the root of all evil.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/tom-holland/">Tom Holland</a> shows off his skills.</p>
Avengers: Spider-Man

Tom Holland shows off his skills.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/avengers-infinity-war/">Pom Klementieff</a> and Sebastian Stan prepare for war.</p>
Avengers: Mantis and Bucky Barnes

Pom Klementieff and Sebastian Stan prepare for war.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p>Guess who&#8217;s wearing more makeup: <a href="https://ew.com/tag/don-cheadle/">Don Cheadle</a> or Dave Bautista.</p>
Avengers: War Machine and Drax

Guess who’s wearing more makeup: Don Cheadle or Dave Bautista.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/robert-downey-jr/">Robert Downey Jr.</a> rises again.</p>
Avengers: Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr. rises again.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/scarlett-johansson/">Scarlett Johansson</a> makes the case for a <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/black-widow/">Black Widow</a> movie.</p>
Avengers: Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson makes the case for a Black Widow movie.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/chris-evans/">Chris Evans</a> continues the battle of the Chrises.</p>
Avengers: Captain America

Chris Evans continues the battle of the Chrises.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/anthony-mackie/">Anthony Mackie</a> and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/zoe-saldana/">Zoe Saldana</a>.</p>
Avengers: Falcon and Gamora

Anthony Mackie and Zoe Saldana.

Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
<p>Spoiler alert: <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/03/26/ready-player-one-review/">EW liked</a> Steven Spielberg&#8217;s sci-fi fantasy.</p>
Ready Player One

Spoiler alert: EW liked Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi fantasy.

Courtesy of BLT Communications/Warner Bros. Pictures
<p>We&nbsp;<em>didn&#8217;t wanna wait</em> to give this awesome cast <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/03/28/dawsons-creek-reunion-ew-cover/">five different covers</a>.</p>
The Dawson's Creek reunion

We didn’t wanna wait to give this awesome cast five different covers.

Marc Hom for EW
<p>Dawson himself <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/03/28/dawsons-creek-reunion-james-van-der-beek-team-pacey/">told us</a> he&#8217;s Team Pacey.</p>
The Dawson's Creek reunion: James Van Der Beek

Dawson himself told us he’s Team Pacey.

Marc Hom for EW
<p>Joey&nbsp;was <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/04/02/selma-blair-dawsons-creek-katie-holmes-sarah-michelle-gellar/">almost played by somebody else</a> (can you guess who?).</p>
The Dawson's Creek reunion: Katie Holmes

Joey was almost played by somebody else (can you guess who?).

Marc Hom for EW
<p>From&nbsp;the <em>Creek</em> to&nbsp;<em>The Affair</em>, he&#8217;s always <a href="https://ew.com/tv/dawsons-creek-reunion-photos/">easy on the eyes</a>.</p>
The Dawson's Creek reunion: Joshua Jackson

From the Creek to The Affair, he’s always easy on the eyes.

Marc Hom for EW
<p>Jen and Audrey once got in a <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/03/30/dawsons-creek-michelle-williams-busy-philipps-bar-fight/">bar fight</a>.</p>
The Dawson's Creek reunion: Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams

Jen and Audrey once got in a bar fight.

Marc Hom for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/alexis-bledel/">Alexis Bledel</a>, <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/12/03/the-handmaids-tale-featurette-samira-wiley/">Samira Wiley</a>, and <a href="https://ew.com/tag/elisabeth-moss/">Elisabeth Moss</a> scared the crap out of us in the best way on their cover, which previewed the <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/04/12/the-handmaids-tale-ew-cover/">show&#8217;s second season</a>.&nbsp;</p>
The Handmaid's Tale

Alexis Bledel, Samira Wiley, and Elisabeth Moss scared the crap out of us in the best way on their cover, which previewed the show’s second season

Sara Hirakawa and Mark Williams for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/04/13/elisabeth-moss-the-handmaids-tale-inspiration/">Offred</a> got her own version of the EW cover.</p>
The Handmaid's Tale, take 2

Offred got her own version of the EW cover.

Sara Hirakawa and Mark Williams for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/04/18/jurassic-world-fallen-kingdom-summer-movie-preview/">Chris Pratt</a> (and a dinosaur) headlined the 2018 <a href="https://ew.com/movies/summer-movie-preview-2018-photos/">Summer Movie Preview</a>.</p>
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Chris Pratt (and a dinosaur) headlined the 2018 Summer Movie Preview.

Matthias Clamer for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/05/04/deadpool-2-the-proposal-influence/">Ryan Reynolds</a> got even more R-rated to celebrate his hilarious <a href="https://ew.com/movies/deadpool-2-upcoming-x-men-movies/">sequel</a>.</p>
Deadpool 2

Ryan Reynolds got even more R-rated to celebrate his hilarious sequel.

Finlay Mackay for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tag/alison-brie/">Alison Brie</a> and Betty Gilpin took to the ring for this glamourous <a href="https://ew.com/tv/glow-season-2-portraits/#glow-gets-back-in-the-ring">shoot</a>.</p>
GLOW

Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin took to the ring for this glamourous shoot.

Joe Pugliese for EW
<p>The men of&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/29/queer-eye-fab-5-ew-entertainers-of-the-year/"><em>Queer Eye</em></a> brought their makeovers to the beach.</p>
The Fab 5

The men of Queer Eye brought their makeovers to the beach.

Robert Trachtenberg for EW
<p>Ryan Murphy&#8217;s <a href="https://ew.com/creative-work/pose/">groundbreaking drama</a> headlined EW&#8217;s annual <a href="https://ew.com/tag/the-pride-list/">LGBTQ issue</a>.</p>
Pose

Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking drama headlined EW’s annual LGBTQ issue.

JUCO for EW
<p>Star <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/26/jason-momoa-aquaman-costume/">Jason Momoa</a> lent EW the <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/07/19/jason-momoa-aquaman-interview/">first look</a> of his upcoming superhero flick.</p>
Aquaman

Star Jason Momoa lent EW the first look of his upcoming superhero flick.

© 2018 WBEI/TM & © DC Comics
<p>Lest everyone forget that he&#8217;s joined by Nicole Kidman and <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/19/amber-heard-aquaman-role/">Amber Heard</a>, we had a second cover to serve as a reminder.</p>
Aquaman

Lest everyone forget that he’s joined by Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard, we had a second cover to serve as a reminder.

© 2018 WBEI/TM & © DC Comics
<p>Anna Gunn, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, and the rest of the cast <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/06/28/breaking-bad-reunion-ew-cover/">reminisced</a> about the award-winning <a href="https://ew.com/tv/breaking-bad-cast-reunion-photos/">drug drama</a>.</p>
The Breaking Bad reunion

Anna Gunn, Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Bob Odenkirk, and the rest of the cast reminisced about the award-winning drug drama.

Dan Winters for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/comic-con/2018/07/12/doctor-who-jodie-whittaker-ew-cover/">Jodie Whittaker</a> is the first female&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/ranking-the-50-best-episodes-of-doctor-who/">Doctor</a>, and we can&#8217;t think of a better reason for a <a href="https://ew.com/comic-con/2018/07/12/doctor-who-jodie-whittaker-ew-cover/">cover</a>.</p>
Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker is the first female Doctor, and we can’t think of a better reason for a cover.

Alexei Hay for EW
<p>Yes, that&#8217;s really <a href="https://ew.com/comic-con/2018/07/17/shazam-cover-ew/">Zachary Levi</a> on EW&#8217;s special Comic-Con <a href="https://ew.com/comic-con/2018/07/17/shazam-cover-ew/">issue</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Shazam!

Yes, that’s really Zachary Levi on EW’s special Comic-Con issue

© 2018 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved/TM © DC Comics
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/07/31/john-krasinski-jack-ryan-superhero/">John Krasinski</a> &mdash; one of EW&#8217;s <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/29/emily-blunt-john-krasinski-ew-entertainers-of-the-year/">entertainers of the year</a>! &mdash; stepped into the shoes of a true action hero.</p>
Jack Ryan

John Krasinski — one of EW’s entertainers of the year! — stepped into the shoes of a true action hero.

Marco Grob for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/29/bradley-cooper-lady-gaga-ew-entertainers-of-the-year/">Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga</a>&nbsp;<em>told us something good</em> about their Golden Globe-nominated <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/08/10/a-star-is-born-bradley-cooper-lady-gaga-chemistry/">drama</a>.</p>
A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga told us something good about their Golden Globe-nominated drama.

Peter Lindbergh/Warner Bros.
<p>The Aug. 31 issue was <a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/08/23/remembering-aretha-franklin-ew-cover-story/">dedicated to the Queen of Soul</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Honoring Aretha Franklin

The Aug. 31 issue was dedicated to the Queen of Soul

(c) 1968 Paul McCartney. Photographer: Linda McCartney
<p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/05/brie-larson-captain-marvel-interview/">Brie Larson</a> and EW made history with the very <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/05/captain-marvel-ew-cover-brie-larson/">first look</a> at the MCU&#8217;s very first female-fronted film.</p>
Captain Marvel

Brie Larson and EW made history with the very first look at the MCU’s very first female-fronted film.

Michael Muller/© Marvel Studios 2019
<p>Candice Bergen&#8217;s <a href="https://ew.com/tv/murphy-brown-exclusive-portraits/">revival</a> headlined our&nbsp;<a href="https://ew.com/tv/fall-tv-preview-2018-exclusive-photos/">Fall TV Preview</a>.</p>
Murphy Brown

Candice Bergen’s revival headlined our Fall TV Preview.

Robert Trachtenberg for EW
<p>There was so much <a href="https://ew.com/tv/fall-tv-preview-2018-exclusive-photos/">fall TV</a> that it needed two different covers.&nbsp;</p>
Fall TV Preview

There was so much fall TV that it needed two different covers. 

Robert Trachtenberg for EW (2); Matthias Clamer for EW; Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal; Robby Klein/Contour by Getty Images; Ari Michelson for EW; Jeff Riedel for EW (2)
<p>To celebrate the landmark 15th season of <em>Grey&#8217;s Anatomy</em>, we brought the cast together for <a href="https://ew.com/tag/7-days-of-greys/">six different covers</a>&nbsp;and an entire week&#8217;s worth of <a href="https://ew.com/tag/7-days-of-greys/">content</a>.</p>
#7DaysofGreys: Ellen Pompeo

To celebrate the landmark 15th season of Grey’s Anatomy, we brought the cast together for six different covers and an entire week’s worth of content.

James White for EW
<p>Luddington talked about her character, Jo Wilson, <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/22/camilla-luddington-avoided-matthew-morrison-greys-anatomy-scene/">facing her past</a>.</p>
#7DaysofGreys: Justin Chambers and Camilla Luddington

Luddington talked about her character, Jo Wilson, facing her past.

James White for EW
<p>Jesse Williams <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/21/jesse-williams-april-jackson-relationship/">dished</a> on the eary days of the Jackson-April relationship.</p>
#7DaysofGreys: Kelly McCreary and Jesse Williams

Jesse Williams dished on the eary days of the Jackson-April relationship.

James White for EW
<p>The actress who plays Miranda Bailey <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/24/chandra-bailey-greys-anatomy-shooter-episode/">told us</a> how she cried during the infamous shooter episode.</p>
#7DaysofGreys: James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson

The actress who plays Miranda Bailey told us how she cried during the infamous shooter episode.

James White for EW
<p>It&#8217;s a <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/22/greys-anatomy-hookups-relationships-chart/">love triangle</a>, y&#8217;all!</p>
#7DaysofGreys: Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd, and Caterina Scorsone

It’s a love triangle, y’all!

James White for EW
<p>Every day on this set is a <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/20/greys-anatomy-quiz-cast/">party</a>.&nbsp;</p>
#7DaysofGreys: The interns

Every day on this set is a party

James White for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/09/26/halloween-jamie-lee-curtis-ew-cover/">Jamie Lee Curtis</a> is the ultimate horror heroine.</p>
Halloween

Jamie Lee Curtis is the ultimate horror heroine.

Art Streiber for EW
<p>If there&#8217;s one thing we know about EW&#8217;s fans, it&#8217;s that they love <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/26/outlander-collectors-edition/">this show</a>.</p>
Outlander

If there’s one thing we know about EW’s fans, it’s that they love this show.

Ruven Afanador for EW
<p>So we <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/04/outlander-season-4-ew-cover/">gave you guys</a>&hellip;</p>
Outlander

So we gave you guys

Ruven Afanador for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/outlander-exclusive-portraits/">&hellip; three different covers</a>.</p>
Outlander

… three different covers.

Ruven Afanador for EW
<p>Jude Law (as young Dumbledore) and Eddie Redmayne (as Newt Scamander) graced <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/10/11/fantastic-beasts-crimes-grindelwald-ew-cover/">the cover</a> to celebrate the <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/10/12/fantastic-beasts-crimes-grindelwald-j-k-rowling/">sequel</a> &mdash; which also contained dozens of <a href="https://ew.com/tag/untold-stories-of-the-wizarding-world/">untold stories</a> from the wizarding world of&nbsp;<em>Harry Potter</em>.</p>
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Jude Law (as young Dumbledore) and Eddie Redmayne (as Newt Scamander) graced the cover to celebrate the sequel — which also contained dozens of untold stories from the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Jaap Buitendijk/© 2018 Warner Bros.
<p>America&#8217;s sweetheart is back with a film (<em>Ben Is Back</em>) and a TV show (<em>Homecoming</em>) this fall, so she got <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/10/25/julia-roberts-homecoming-ben-is-back-cover/">double the covers</a>.&nbsp;</p>
Julia Roberts

America’s sweetheart is back with a film (Ben Is Back) and a TV show (Homecoming) this fall, so she got double the covers

Julia Roberts photographed by Carter Smith at the Beekman Hotel
<p>And yes, we turned <a href="https://ew.com/movies/julia-roberts-cover-shoot-homecoming-ben-is-back/">the glam factor</a> up to 10.</p>
Julia Roberts

And yes, we turned the glam factor up to 10.

Julia Roberts photographed by Carter Smith at the Beekman Hotel
<p>Ahead of the show&#8217;s highly anticipated final season, EW put together an <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/01/game-of-thrones-final-season-ew-cover-story/">exclusive report</a> on just what the heck to <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/01/game-of-thrones-final-season-ew-cover-story/">expect</a>.</p>
Game of Thrones

Ahead of the show’s highly anticipated final season, EW put together an exclusive report on just what the heck to expect.

Helen Sloan/HBO
<p>Is there anything more joyful than <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/08/mary-poppins-returns-ew-cover/">Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda</a>?</p>
Mary Poppins Returns

Is there anything more joyful than Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda?

Courtesy of Disney
<p>Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan are the <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/19/michael-b-jordan-tessa-thompson-creed-2-cover-story/">cutest pair ever</a>.</p>
Creed II

Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan are the cutest pair ever.

Eric Ray Davidson for EW
<p>There were so many stunning performances this year that we turned out <a href="https://ew.com/celebrity/2018/11/29/ew-2018-entertainers-of-the-year/">four different covers</a>. First up: <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/29/crazy-rich-asians-ew-entertainers-of-the-year/">Constance Wu, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, and Michelle Yeoh</a>.</p>
The 2018 Entertainers of the Year: The women of Crazy Rich Asians

There were so many stunning performances this year that we turned out four different covers. First up: Constance Wu, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, and Michelle Yeoh.

Ruven Afanador for EW
<p><a href="https://ew.com/music/2018/11/29/cardi-b-ew-entertainers-of-the-year/">Okurrr</a>?</p>
The 2018 Entertainers of the Year: Cardi B

Okurrr?

Jora Frantzis for EW
<p>His performance in&nbsp;<em>Versace</em> earned him <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/29/darren-criss-ew-entertainers-of-the-year/">this coveted spot</a>.</p>
The 2018 Entertainers of the Year: Darren Criss

His performance in Versace earned him this coveted spot.

Ruven Afanador for EW
<p>Sure, everyone in this Golden Globe-nominated flick was great, but <a href="https://ew.com/movies/2018/11/29/black-panther-ew-entertainers-of-the-year/">the women reigned supreme</a>.</p>
The 2018 Entertainers of the Year: The women of Black Panther

Sure, everyone in this Golden Globe-nominated flick was great, but the women reigned supreme.

Koury Angelo for EW
In our final issue of 2018, we gave readers the final word on the best (and worst) in movies, TV shows, music, and books.
The best (and worst) of the year

In our final issue of 2018, we gave readers the final word on the best (and worst) in movies, TV shows, music, and books.

To see what else made EW’s Best (and Worst) of 2018 lists, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Finlay Mackay for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW; Art Streiber for EW; Matthias Clamer for EW; Eric Ray Davidson for EW; Williams + Hirakawa for EW; Alexei Hay for EW; Joe Pugliese for EW
