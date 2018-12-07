See every EW cover from 2018

That's a wrap
Marc Hom for EW; Matthias Clamer for EW; Finlay Mackay for EW; JUCO for EW; Dan Winters for EW; Art Streiber for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW (2)
Roseanne
Ramona Rosales for EW
The Walking Dead
Art Streiber for EW
The stars of Lady Bird
Marc Hom for EW
The new Han Solo
Ed Miller/© 2018 Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved.
The Oscars 90th-anniversary special issue
Charles Masters for EW
Westworld 2.0
Carlos Serrao for EW
Avengers: Nebula and Scarlet Witch
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Rocket, Groot, and Thor
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Doctor Strange
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: The Hulk
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Star-Lord and Okoye
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Vision and Shuri
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Black Panther
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Thanos
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Spider-Man
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Mantis and Bucky Barnes
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: War Machine and Drax
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Iron Man
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Black Widow
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Captain America
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Avengers: Falcon and Gamora
Marco Grob/©Marvel Studios 2018
Ready Player One
Courtesy of BLT Communications/Warner Bros. Pictures
The Dawson's Creek reunion
Marc Hom for EW
The Dawson's Creek reunion: James Van Der Beek
Marc Hom for EW
The Dawson's Creek reunion: Katie Holmes
Marc Hom for EW
The Dawson's Creek reunion: Joshua Jackson
Marc Hom for EW
The Dawson's Creek reunion: Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams
Marc Hom for EW
The Handmaid's Tale
Sara Hirakawa and Mark Williams for EW
The Handmaid's Tale, take 2
Sara Hirakawa and Mark Williams for EW
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Matthias Clamer for EW
Deadpool 2
Finlay Mackay for EW
GLOW
Joe Pugliese for EW
The Fab 5
Robert Trachtenberg for EW
Pose
JUCO for EW
Aquaman
© 2018 WBEI/TM & © DC Comics
Aquaman
© 2018 WBEI/TM & © DC Comics
The Breaking Bad reunion
Dan Winters for EW
Doctor Who
Alexei Hay for EW
Shazam!
© 2018 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved/TM © DC Comics
Jack Ryan
Marco Grob for EW
A Star Is Born
Peter Lindbergh/Warner Bros.
Honoring Aretha Franklin
(c) 1968 Paul McCartney. Photographer: Linda McCartney
Captain Marvel
Michael Muller/© Marvel Studios 2019
Murphy Brown
Robert Trachtenberg for EW
Fall TV Preview
Robert Trachtenberg for EW (2); Matthias Clamer for EW; Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal; Robby Klein/Contour by Getty Images; Ari Michelson for EW; Jeff Riedel for EW (2)
#7DaysofGreys: Ellen Pompeo
James White for EW
#7DaysofGreys: Justin Chambers and Camilla Luddington
James White for EW
#7DaysofGreys: Kelly McCreary and Jesse Williams
James White for EW
#7DaysofGreys: James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson
James White for EW
#7DaysofGreys: Kim Raver, Kevin McKidd, and Caterina Scorsone
James White for EW
#7DaysofGreys: The interns
James White for EW
Halloween
Art Streiber for EW
Outlander
Ruven Afanador for EW
Outlander
Ruven Afanador for EW
Outlander
Ruven Afanador for EW
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Jaap Buitendijk/© 2018 Warner Bros.
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts photographed by Carter Smith at the Beekman Hotel
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts photographed by Carter Smith at the Beekman Hotel
Game of Thrones
Helen Sloan/HBO
Mary Poppins Returns
Courtesy of Disney
Creed II
Eric Ray Davidson for EW
The 2018 Entertainers of the Year: The women of Crazy Rich Asians
Ruven Afanador for EW
The 2018 Entertainers of the Year: Cardi B
Jora Frantzis for EW
The 2018 Entertainers of the Year: Darren Criss
Ruven Afanador for EW
The 2018 Entertainers of the Year: The women of Black Panther
Koury Angelo for EW
The best (and worst) of the year
Finlay Mackay for EW; Ruven Afanador for EW; Art Streiber for EW; Matthias Clamer for EW; Eric Ray Davidson for EW; Williams + Hirakawa for EW; Alexei Hay for EW; Joe Pugliese for EW
