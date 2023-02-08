Evangeline Lilly says Jeremy Renner's post-accident recovery is 'a straight-up miracle'

During a recent visit to the home of her former The Hurt Locker costar, the actress says she witnessed him 'wheeling himself around' and 'laughing with friends' weeks after his snowplow accident.

As Evangeline Lilly gears up for next week's release of her latest Marvel superhero film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she can't help but think of fellow MCU star Jeremy Renner, who recently went through a horrible snowplow accident. But there's good news there. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, Lilly says she recently visited Renner — and was pleasantly surprised by the recovery she witnessed.

"He has recovered like a mofo," Lilly says. "I walked into his house and I got chicken skin because I was like, 'Why are you mobile? What's happening?' I expected to sit at his bedside and hold his hand while he moaned and groaned in pain. But he was wheeling himself around, laughing with friends. It's a miracle! It's a straight-up miracle. He's made himself really tough, that guy. You've always been able to see that in him. He is recovering incredibly, and it's beautiful. I'm so grateful."

Jeremy Renner and Evangeline Lilly Jeremy Renner and Evangeline Lilly at the Golden Globes in 2010. | Credit: Peter Wintersteller/BEI/Shutterstock

Renner was injured on New Year's Day near his Nevada property while cleaning up the snow that was widespread across the whole country over the holidays. According to the recent sheriff's report on the incident, he was run over by his PistenBully snowplow while trying to protect his nephew from the machine's downhill slide. Renner revealed on Instagram that he broke more than 30 bones, but has remained in good spirits while going through physical therapy.

Lilly plays Hope van Dyne, a.k.a the Wasp, in the MCU, while Renner plays sharpshooting Avenger Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye. But they also played a married couple in Kathryn Bigelow's The Hurt Locker, which earned Renner a Best Actor nomination and went on to win Best Picture.

"When we made that movie, he was so young and full of verve. I remember being so impressed by him," Lilly said. "What's so ironic is that at that point I was the celebrity cameo on some level, because I was on Lost. I was like, who's this kid? And now he's this Academy Award-winning legend."

Watch the full interview above.

