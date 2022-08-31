Eugenio Derbez is 'fine' but will undergo 'very complicated' surgery after accident

Alessandra Rosaldo, the Mexican actor's wife, shared the news on her Instagram that he had an accident and would be undergoing "very complicated" surgery as a result.

Eugenio Derbez is on the road to recovery after suffering an accident, his wife says.

Alessandra Rosaldo shared the news on her Instagram on Monday that the Mexican actor had an accident "a couple of days ago" and would be undergoing "very complicated" surgery as a result.

"He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health," she wrote. "The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies."

Rosaldo, who is an artist, added that it was important that she share the news "to communicate to you all through our own voice."

The note, which doesn't provide further details on the circumstances of the accident, ends with Rosaldo asking that fans allow her to communicate updates through her accounts moving forward, as Derbez will likely be away from social media while he recovers. She concluded, "Thank you for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon."

EW has reached out to Derbez's reps for additional information.

Derbez is an international talent, having starred in dozens of movies and television series dating back to the '80s. His 2013 movie Instructions Not Included, which he directed, co-wrote, and starred in, was a box office hit. More recently he was seen in Best Picture winner CODA, and had roles in Overboard, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, How to Be a Latin Lover, and Apple TV+'s Acapulco. Up next, the actor can be seen in the film adaptation of Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

See Rosaldo's full note and the English translation, below.

"To our family, friends, and media: Through this medium, I want to inform you that a couple of days ago Eugenio had an accident.

"He is fine, however the injuries he suffered are delicate and in the next few hours, he will have to undergo surgery. The operation is very complicated, but it does not compromise his health.

"The recovery process will be long and difficult since he will have to rest for several weeks and then undergo rehabilitation therapies.

"For us, it is very important to communicate to you all through our own voice the family situation that we are going through since we know how much love you all have for us. At this time, the priority is to focus on this process so that Eugenio can move forward, taking the time necessary to do so.

"I have some work commitments to fulfill that I cannot cancel, but I ask you all with much love, that whatever you want to know about this topic, allow me to communicate it through my social networks. Eugenio will be recovering and maybe for a while he will be away from his social networks and the media.

"Thank you for always being close to us. I know that with the good energy that you all will be sending us and with the favor of God, Eugenio will recover very soon."