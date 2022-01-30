Edelson law firm says reports of Jayne's suit being dismissed are "inaccurate," adding that the legal fight will continue in California.

Erika Jayne has been dismissed from the embezzlement and fraud lawsuit against her estranged husband Tom Girardi in Chicago, but her legal troubles are far from over: her suit will be refiled in California.

In 2020, law firm Edelson PC sued the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her attorney husband on behalf of families of victims of a 2018 Lion Air plane crash, accusing Girardi and his defunct law firm Girardi & Keese of embezzling settlements intended for the families to fund his and Jayne's "lavish" lifestyle.

The lawsuit came a month after Jayne filed for divorce from Girardi; the complaint filed in an Illinois federal court accused the Bravolebrity of orchestrating a "sham" divorce in an attempt to "fraudulently protect" her and her husband's funds. Jayne has denied the allegations, while Girardi has not addressed them.

Tom Girardi, Erika Jayne Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi | Credit: Steve Eichner/AP

While the case against Girardi will continue in Chicago, Edelson PC will refile Jayne's suit in California to avoid fights over jurisdiction. In a statement issued to EW, firm founder and CEO Jay Edelson reiterated that reports about Jayne's suit being dismissed completely are "inaccurate."

"We have learned a lot about Erika and [her company] EJ Global over the last year, including how they choose to conduct business, the extent to which they knew of and benefitted from Tom's fraud, and how they have taken this tragedy and made more money off of it than most people earn in a lifetime," Edelson said.

"We are very confident that, in the end, we will be able to demonstrate to a jury that Erika and EJ Global are legally responsible to return the money they have from the Lion Air widows and orphans," Edelson continued. "We also believe that, based on recent positions she has taken publicly and in the courts, we can pursue broader theories that may make her legally responsible for Tom's decade-long ponzi scheme. Erika and EJ Global will be held to account."

Jayne's attorney did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.