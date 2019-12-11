Drama Queen
Awkwafina is our first Entertainer of the Year.
The rapper and comic actress got serious in 2019, which culminated in a career-making turn in The Farewell.
“As a girl, as a woman, we’re constantly negotiating our identities,” Awkwafina says. “How we’re seen by the world, and how we want to be seen, and how we want to see ourselves."
Good as Gold
Renée Zellweger is our second Entertainer of the Year.
The Oscar winner may get a matching golden bookend after taking fans over the rainbow in Judy.
"I’ve never been ashamed of my age," she tells EW. "Not everybody gets 50 years. Aging is a privilege. There’s just a certain kind of liberation — there’s freedom from a certain level of self-doubt."
Bow Down
Regina King is our third Entertainer of the Year.
She started 2019 by winning an Oscar. She ended it kicking whitesupremacist ass on HBO’s Watchmen. All hail the King.
“It is so much fun,” she tells EW of working on Watchmen. “I’m waiting until I’m damn near 50 to be a superhero. What?”
Seriously Funny
Taika Waititi is our fourth Entertainer of the Year.
The multihyphenate has lampooned vampires and superheroes. Now he leaps to stardom in Jojo Rabbit, a lauded satire he both headlines and helms.
“I want to be seen. I’m like, me me me me!" he tells EW. "But when I’m alone, I’m so exhausted by that that I basically just shut my mouth and stare into space.”
“I love ridiculous comedy,” he shares. “I want to see comedy that’s so dumb — but also comedy where you’re forced to think.”
Cuz we love her
Lizzo is our fifth Entertainer of the Year.
The rapper-singer-flautist just took a DNA test. Turns out she’s the most significant artist of 2019.
"I had a very, very vivid imagination," she tells EW of her childhood. "And I think that is the thing that helped bring out the performer in me."
On the money
The cast of Succession — Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook (a.k.a. Kendall, Roman, and Shiv Roy) — are our final Entertainers of the Year.
"We’re all our characters,” Strong says to EW with a smile.
"People just shout at me on the street," notes Culkin. "They did that a little after season 1, like, 'Oh, you’re on that show.' Now they know the name of the show, and they yell it at me."
"If people have come to [Succession] before their friends, there’s a personal ownership there," explains Snook. "My favorite is when [fans say], 'Nobody watches, but I’m telling my friends to watch it.' Like, 'Thanks?'"
