Emma Watson speaks out for trans rights after J.K. Rowling's controversial comments

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned," the Harry Potter actress said.

Emma Watson is the latest actor from the Harry Potter universe to speak out in support of trans rights after author J.K. Rowling made controversial comments on Twitter that have been criticized as transphobic.

Watson, who played Hermoine Granger in all eight of the big-screen adaptations of the popular books by Rowling, joined former costar Daniel Radcliffe and Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne in voicing solidarity with the transgender community on Wednesday.

"Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are," Watson tweeted.

She added in a subsequent tweet, "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are." Watson also suggested fans donate to Mermaids, "one of the UK’s leading LGBTQ+ charities," as well as Mama Cash, "the oldest international feminist fund" that supports "the pioneering and innovative activism of girls, women, trans and intersex people around the world."

Watson's tweets come after Rowling defended her stance that biological sex should be considered separate from gender in a lengthy essay in which she also said she was a victim of domestic violence and sexual assault. While Rowling positioned her argument from a pro-feminist perspective and not anti-trans, many within the trans community and others have called her stance a rejection of trans identity whether she intends it to be or not.

"I’ve read all the arguments about femaleness not residing in the sexed body, and the assertions that biological women don’t have common experiences, and I find them, too, deeply misogynistic and regressive," Rowling wrote in her essay. "Women [are told they] must accept and admit that there is no material difference between trans women and themselves ... But, as many women have said before me, ‘woman’ is not a costume."

Radcliffe encouraged anyone interested in learning more about the topic to read a guide released by The Trevor Project, an organization he's been affiliated with since 2009.

"According to The Trevor Project, 78% of transgender and nonbinary youth reported being the subject of discrimination due to their gender identity. It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm," Radcliffe said. "I am still learning how to be a better ally, so if you want to join me in learning more about transgender and nonbinary identities check out The Trevor Project’s Guide to Being an Ally to Transgender and Nonbinary Youth. It’s an introductory educational resource that covers a wide range of topics, including the differences between sex and gender, and shares best practices on how to support transgender and nonbinary people."