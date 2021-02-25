No, the Harry Potter veteran is not retiring from acting.

Emma Watson isn't retiring from acting — despite what you may have heard online

The Emma Watson hive can officially breathe easy.

The Harry Potter star, 30, started trending on Thursday because of an article in The Daily Mail that suggested she would be retiring from acting in order to focus on settling down with her partner, Leo Robinton.

"Emma Watson has gone 'dormant' according to her agent," the outlet reported. "That appears to be movie-speak for she's 'given up acting.'"

According to Jason Weinberg, Watson's manager at Untitled Entertainment, that's not the case.

"Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't," he told EW in a statement.

Admittedly, Watson has been relatively light on her screen roles recently. She was last seen on screen in 2019 as Meg March in Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig. This had followed her performances in The Circle and the live-action Beauty and the Beast. But light doesn't mean done.

Rumor debunked!