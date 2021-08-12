The Crown's Emma Corrin made headlines in July when they shared a photo of themself in a chest binder, and updated their pronouns to she/they. Now, in a new interview, the Emmy nominee opened up for the first time on camera about the importance of continuing the conversation about gender identity and fluidity.

"Because I think visibility is key with these things," Corrin told a reporter from ITV Granada Reports, in Manchester, England, where they are in the play, Anna X. "I mean, I felt it because I think my journey's been a long one and has still got a way to go."

Emma Corrin Emma Corrin | Credit: Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

As Corrin continued, the 25-year-old explained that over time, they developed an awareness about their gender identity.

"I think that we're so used to defining ourselves. And that's the way, sadly, society works, is within these binaries, and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between," Corin said. "And I'm still not sure where that is yet."

Corrin, who confirmed they are queer in an Instagram post in April (showing them in a wedding dress, with the caption, "ur fave queer bride") told ITV they had concerns around vocalizing their journey publicly, but the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

"When I started posting about it, obviously it felt very sort of scary and revealing and I wasn't sure whether it was the right thing to do, but the feedback from the people in the queer community has been wonderful," Corrin said. "It's great, and it's something to be celebrated."

Corrin, whose become a high profile star since portraying Princess Diana in The Crown, said they hope that speaking out benefits others.

"I'm still figuring it all out, and I think everyone is. And that's kind of the point is that there's no fixed identity, especially for like people in the queer community," they said. "It's going to be an ongoing journey, but yeah, I hope that sharing it helps people."

Following the interview, Corrin shared a screenshot from the conversation on their Instagram, captioning it, "First time addressing queerness and my journey on TV was scary! But visibility is key."

Emma Corrin Credit: Emma Corrin/Instagram